



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Music

                        
‘Father Christmas’ Jose Mari Chan shares story behind viral holiday songs

                        

                        
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
November 17, 2021 | 2:24pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
â€˜Father Christmasâ€™ Jose Mari Chan shares story behind viral holiday songs
Jose Mari Chan (left) sings as this year's virtual 'Festival of Lights' part 1 plays.
AyalaLand via Zoom, screenshot

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — What inspired Jose Mari Chan to create timeless Christmas songs?



In a virtual press conference last week, the so-called Filipino “Father Christmas,” as Globe Studios’ Quark Henares quipped, shared that it all started in Iloilo.

   
   


“I grew up in Iloilo City, immersed in all these joyful, colorful and memorable music,” Chan recalled.



“So, in composing my Christmas songs, I was inspired to derive the little things and happy tunes from all the memorable music that I grew up with. So listening to my Christmas songs, you can feel that they came from the music that I grew up with.”



According to the Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon behind all-time favorites “Christmas In Our Hearts” and “Christmas Past,” he makes sure that all holiday songs he composed encapsulate Filipinos’ value of being family-oriented.



“You know, the spirit of Christmas is always family. So, to bring out that spirit in my songs is very important.”



That spirit of family togetherness, he said, can be felt strongly from the medley of his songs he personally curated for this year’s Festival of Lights.



Apart from picking songs from his repertoire that could brighten the mood of the afternoon or the evening, the medley for the virtual Festival of Lights, together with animation and other special effects by Globe Studios, aim to transmit the spirit of Christmas to everyone.



“(With) the lights and the music, you remember the star of Bethlehem, the sound of the joyful, angelic voices, that first Christmas morning,” said Jose Mari. 



Chrissy Roa, Marketing Head of Ayala Land Estates, which is behind the annual festival, said that from over a million physical visitors in Ayala Triangle Gardens, the festival garnered 5.5 million viewers last year when the festival was launched virtually for the first time.



This means, she said, that the festival has become so loved - from the Makati community to the global audience. As such, this year, they envisioned the festival to be bigger and better to bridge the distance between families and enable them to celebrate and experience Christmas anytime and anywhere.



“Families and friends may be physically apart, but the country’s most-loved Christmas lights and sounds show aim to give deeper meaning and greater joy to the holiday by connecting everyone—near or far—through the Festival of Lights: Virtual Edition,” she added in a statement.



Shiella Aguilar, AyalaLand Project Manager, said that the festival aims to spark hope and optimism with enhanced visual elements that come in two interactive videos.



“(The festival) allows us to connect with the community, to reach global Filipinos who can’t come home this Christmas, and give them a taste of Filipino Christmas they can virtually watch with loved ones,” she said at the virtual press con.



According to Henares, who leads Globe Studios’ production of the festival in partnership with Acid House, the visual feast aims to give a sense of normalcy by presenting it into two parts: first, a holographic 360-degree animated recreation of the lights show in Ayala Triangle Gardens; and second, a two-dimensional animation of a story of a Filipino family. Both installments feature Chan’s heartwarming medley.



The first part can be viewed here, while the second will be launched in a few weeks in Make It Makati social media pages.



Chan, who sang live at the actual Festival of Lights some years back, said, “It’s always delightful to be associated with the most joyful season of the year. So immediately, without hesitation, I said yes, let me be part of this (virtual) Festival of Lights.”



“This Festival of Lights should bring us the spirit of hope, that times will get better and that we are confident and hopeful that it will happen very soon,” he enthused.



Like his timeless hits, he reminded everyone, “You should always be as young as Christmas morning.”


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS
                                                      JOSE MARI CHAN
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Fil-Am Saweetie wins MTV EMA Best New
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 hours ago

                              
                              
Fil-Am Saweetie wins MTV EMA Best New


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino-American Saweetie won the Best New award at the recently concluded MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) in Budapest, ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OPM icon Heber Bartolome passes away at 73
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
OPM icon Heber Bartolome passes away at 73


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Original Pilipino Music icon Heber Bartolome passed away last night.

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Little Mix returns with new album, single
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Little Mix returns with new album, single


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
International girl band Little Mix announced their return to the music scene with their new single “No.”

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ely Buendia visits Leni Robredo: Eraserheads reunion in the works?
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Ely Buendia visits Leni Robredo: Eraserheads reunion in the works?


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Original Pilipino Music icon Ely Buendia visited Vice President Leni Robredo after promising a reunion concert with Eraserheads...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mariah Carey releases new Christmas single
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
Mariah Carey releases new Christmas single


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
After becoming a Christmas icon for her hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” multi-platinum singer Mariah Carey...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ABS-CBN ventures into vinyl, Ebe Dancel's 'Bawat Daan' album set for vinyl release
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
ABS-CBN ventures into vinyl, Ebe Dancel's 'Bawat Daan' album set for vinyl release


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artist Ebe Dancel’s album “Bawat Daan” is set to be released on vinyl this...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with