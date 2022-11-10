BPCI drops Miss Grand International franchise, MUPH accepts married women

The Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. (BPCI) has formally ended its Miss Grand International (MGI) franchise.

In a Facebook post on Monday, BPCI head and spokesperson Gines Enriquez said the beauty pageant organization has officially withdrawn and would no longer renew the franchise.

“We thank the organizers of Miss Grand International and wish them the best in their future endeavors,” he further said.

“With that said, we remain committed to delighting our followers and sponsors through the productions of world-class pageants that help propel Filipinas to reach their fullest potential and achieve greatness in an international stage.

“For almost 60 years, we have built BPCI’s legacy in producing a stellar roster of international winners and over the decades we have enjoyed the immense support of our fans. We will be forever grateful for their dedication, passion and love for Bb. Pilipinas and our Queens.”

Philippines’ representative to the Miss Grand International 2022 Roberta Tamondong was appointed as the new fifth runner-up of the said beauty pageant that took place in Indonesia. Roberta finished in the Top 20. She replaced Mauritius’ Yuvna Rinishta.

The MGI “made the decision to (have her) resign from her title because she’s not able to sign the contract and complete the duty as fifth runner-up. She (Yuvna) can no longer use the title with immediate effects.”

Meanwhile, the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) has opened the application process for next year.

Aspiring beauty queens can now apply “regardless of civil status,” opening the eligibility to married women. The qualifications also include: Filipino citizen, no height requirement and 18 to 27 years old. The application period will end on Jan. 29, 2023.

Thai-owned JKN Global Group, led by chief executive officer Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, has recently acquired the Miss Universe Organization from IMG. The transgender business mogul “becomes the first woman owner in the Miss Universe Organization’s history on its 71st year.”