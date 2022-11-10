^

Entertainment

BPCI drops Miss Grand International franchise, MUPH accepts married women

Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
November 10, 2022 | 12:00am
BPCI drops Miss Grand International franchise, MUPH accepts married women
Reigning Miss Universe Philippines Celeste Cortesi. Roberta Tamondong is new Miss Grand International 2022 fifth runner-up.
BEAUTY QUEENS' OFFICIAL INSTAGRAM ACCOUNTS

The Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. (BPCI) has formally ended its Miss Grand International (MGI) franchise.

In a Facebook post on Monday, BPCI head and spokesperson Gines Enriquez said the beauty pageant organization has officially withdrawn and would no longer renew the franchise.

“We thank the organizers of Miss Grand International and wish them the best in their future endeavors,” he further said.

“With that said, we remain committed to delighting our followers and sponsors through the productions of world-class pageants that help propel Filipinas to reach their fullest potential and achieve greatness in an international stage.

“For almost 60 years, we have built BPCI’s legacy in producing a stellar roster of international winners and over the decades we have enjoyed the immense support of our fans. We will be forever grateful for their dedication, passion and love for Bb. Pilipinas and our Queens.”

Philippines’ representative to the Miss Grand International 2022 Roberta Tamondong was appointed as the new fifth runner-up of the said beauty pageant that took place in Indonesia. Roberta finished in the Top 20. She replaced Mauritius’ Yuvna Rinishta.

The MGI “made the decision to (have her) resign from her title because she’s not able to sign the contract and complete the duty as fifth runner-up. She (Yuvna) can no longer use the title with immediate effects.”

Meanwhile, the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) has opened the application process for next year.

Aspiring beauty queens can now apply “regardless of civil status,” opening the eligibility to married women. The qualifications also include: Filipino citizen, no height requirement and 18 to 27 years old. The application period will end on Jan. 29, 2023.

Thai-owned JKN Global Group, led by chief executive officer Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, has recently acquired the Miss Universe Organization from IMG. The transgender business mogul “becomes the first woman owner in the Miss Universe Organization’s history on its 71st year.”

MGI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Mikee Cojuangco annoyed with 2 actors who fought over her

Mikee Cojuangco annoyed with 2 actors who fought over her

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Equestrian-turned-actor Mikee Cojuangco revealed she had two suitors who were actors back in the 1990s.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Buti ka pa effortless': Heart Evangelista fires back at basher calling her 'butiki'

'Buti ka pa effortless': Heart Evangelista fires back at basher calling her 'butiki'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso star Heart Evangelista clapped back at a basher saying she looked like "butiki."
Entertainment
fbtw
Bella Poarch files for divorce after 3-year secret marriage

Bella Poarch files for divorce after 3-year secret marriage

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Filipino-American TikTok sensation Bella Poarch is getting a divorce, US online tabloid TMZ reported.
Entertainment
fbtw
Singer Aaron Carter dead at 34 &mdash; TMZ

Singer Aaron Carter dead at 34 — TMZ

3 days ago
Aaron Carter, the American singer who soared to fame at the turn of the millennium with his hit album "Aaron's Party...
Entertainment
fbtw
Robi Domingo is 'officially off the market' after engagement to Maiqui Pineda

Robi Domingo is 'officially off the market' after engagement to Maiqui Pineda

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
TV host Robi Domingo proposed to his girlfriend of four years, Maiqui Pineda, while on a trip to Japan.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BPCI drops Miss Grand International franchise, MUPH accepts married women

BPCI drops Miss Grand International franchise, MUPH accepts married women

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 57 minutes ago
The Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. has formally ended its Miss Grand International franchise.
Entertainment
fbtw
Gwendoline Christie is Wednesday Addams&rsquo; charismatic principal in new Tim Burton series &nbsp;

Gwendoline Christie is Wednesday Addams’ charismatic principal in new Tim Burton series  

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 57 minutes ago
 “In a world full of normies, do you feel like an outcast?”
Entertainment
fbtw
A studio for immersive listening experience

A studio for immersive listening experience

By Leah C. Salterio | 57 minutes ago
The immersive experience of listening to the songs of local artists in different modes — from stereo mix to Waxiefied...
Entertainment
fbtw
BTS' Suga's new hairstyle goes viral; BTS bares new 'Butter' collection

BTS' Suga's new hairstyle goes viral; BTS bares new 'Butter' collection

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 hours ago
Fans of Kpop supergroup BTS have been ecstatic for several days now after one of the group's members Suga posted a new...
Entertainment
fbtw
Trudeau to appear -- but not compete -- on Drag Race reality TV

Trudeau to appear -- but not compete -- on Drag Race reality TV

15 hours ago
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a guest appearance on reality TV show "Drag Race," it was announced...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with