'Walang katotohanan': Karla Estrada denies Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo breakup rumors

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 31, 2022 | 10:26am
Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla star in the hit nightly series "2 Good 2 Be True."
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Karla Estrada denied rumors that her son Daniel Padilla and his girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo are now separated. 

In her Instagram account, a fan of the love team known as KathNiel commented on Karla's post seeking clarification after TikTok videos of the two looking cold towards each other circulated online.

“Tita karla please enlightened us na hindi totoo na break ang kathniel or my prob sila po... my naglalabasan po kasing mga comments sa tiktok dahil lamg sa pagsabi ni dj na si summer ang definition ng pinaka loyal niya,” a fan wrote. 

Karla was quick to answer the fan's question by replying, "“WALANG KATOTOHANAN!!!”

ABS-CBN entertainment reporter MJ Felipe recently posted photos of him with Daniel and Kathryn in Palawan, also putting an end to the separation rumors.

"This should shut down all the rumors. In El Nido with Kathryn and DJ. #KathNiel," MJ wrote in the caption. 

Kathryn was in Palawan to open her newest business, Isla Amara, a boutique resort in El Nido, Palawan. The actress opened the resort with her business partners, including actor Piolo Pascual. 

