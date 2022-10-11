'Pinahirapan tayo ni Halle Berry': Baron Geisler's 'Doll House' tops Netflix Philippines' list

MANILA, Philippines — Just a few days after its release, the movie "Doll House" starring Baron Geisler quickly creeped into the top spot for films on Netflix Philippines.

As of October 11, "Doll House" is the number one movie on Netflix in the country, having began streaming on the platform last October 7. Netflix has yet to release its weekly analytics, where the film is expected to punch in high numbers.

A Facebook post by Mavx Productions, one of the studios that worked on the film, shows a screenshot of "Doll House" being no. 1 in the Philippines.

"Pinahirapan tayo ni Halle Berry pero the Filipino audience has spoken again and again and again!" the studio wrote in their caption, referencing the Halle Berry film "Kidnap," which ranked behind "Doll House."

Mavx Productions expressed their gratitude for Filipinos, adding that they are worth risking for and fuel their passion, "You are the best audience in the world!"

"Doll House" stars Geisler as troubled rock band frontman Rustin who sets out to rekindle the relationship he never had with his long-lost daughter.

Hanging out with 'Kuya Baron'

A promotional video by Netflix Philippines saw Geisler get candid with several children as he answered some of their questions.

The actor showed off some of his 18 tattoos to kids and advised them not to get one, even making a group pinky promise.

Geisler also shared that his favorite pizza topping is pepperoni, that he gets teary-eyed when he thinks of his former pet dog Monday, and that being an actor is hard because of the long hours, commitment, and need for focus.

Althea Ruedas — Geisler's co-star in "Doll House" who plays his daughter Yumi — also made a surprise appearance in the video, where they compared their singing capabilities.

In one segment, Geisler said he would later introduce his wife Jamie with whom he has three children with, daughter Talitha and two kids from Jamie's previous relationship, which had one kid saying they didn't want kids, while another vowed to be single forever.

Geisler and the kids also faced off in a blinking challenge and shared dance moves like the robot, dabbing, and viral "Paro Paro G."

The video ends with Geisler inviting everyone to watch "Doll House" as it teaches about second chances, unconditional love, and forgiveness.

RELATED: Doll House star Baron Geisler hopes to sustain ‘second wind’ in showbiz