From Jollibee model to sexy star: Who is Sandro Marcos' rumored girlfriend Alexa Miro?

MANILA, Philippines — Photos of actress Alexa Miro and Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos having a good time in Singapore F1 Grand Prix last Saturday fueled romance speculations again.

In the Singapore F1 Grand Prix official website, Alexa and Sandro were spotted in the VIP area of Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Before the Grand Prix, Alexa trended online after she was seen in the oath-taking of Sandro in Malacañang last June 30.

A video of Lani Mercado and Sandro during the oath-taking of Vice President Sara Duterte also circulated on social media sites wherein Lani was seen asking Sandro if his girlfriend is from Bacoor, Cavite.

"Yes. But atin-atin lang iyan ha," Sandro said.

Alexa is residing in Bacoor, Cavite.

The actress, however, denied that she and Sandro are a couple in an interview with Pep.

"Ganun pa rin naman, super, super close kami. Nagkakapalagayan ng loob, may tiwala sa isa't isa. The same lang sa halos lahat ng magkakaibigan, halos parang girl best friend na niya ako," she said.

She also said that she's open to have a relationship with Sandro.

WATCH: Alexa Miro in 'A Girl + A Guy' trailer

WATCH: Alexa Miro stars in a Jollibee commercial

“Hindi ko masasabi kasi hindi ko naman pinipigilan ang sarili ko kung kanino ako mai-in love. I don't dictate who should I love, who should I give chance to. But right now, wala pa naman," she said.

Alexa rose to fame after her TV commercial with Jollibee titled "Sign" in 2018. She then became a cast member in ABS-CBN's now defunct TV series "Araw-Gabi.” Alexa was also cast in the 2021 daring film "A Girl + A Guy" directed by Erik Matti. — Videos by Jollibee, Upstream PH via YouTube

