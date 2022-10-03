'Habang ang iba, pasarap': Agot Isidro advises Filipinos to save up

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Agot Isidro advised Filipinos to save up now that the country is facing a high inflation rate and a sinking peso against the dollar.

In her Twitter account, Agot expressed her disappointment and concern.

"Mag-ipon ipon na. Alam nyo na, taghirap," the actress wrote on October 2.

The known vocal critic also posted a comment that seemed to take a swipe at certain people in her post.

"Habang ang iba, pasarap," she said.

Agot's post came following the Singapore trip of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Malacañang finally confirmed Monday the unannounced Singapore trip of Marcos over the weekend and called the visit “productive.”

Palace was mum about reports that Marcos flew to Singapore to attend the Formula One Grand Prix in the city-state throughout the weekend despite photos showing the president, his son Rep. Sandro Marcos (Ilocos Norte), and cousin House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez at the event.

Their weekend getaway came days after Typhoon Karding (Noru) — the strongest storm to hit the country this year — ravaged Central Luzon.

