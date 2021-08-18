Agot Isidro thanks DDS trolls: 'Nawaâ€™y mabiyayaan kayo ng sustansya sa mind'

Agot Isidro thanks DDS trolls: 'Nawa’y mabiyayaan kayo ng sustansya sa mind'

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Agot Isidro confessed that she sometimes finds amusement when she answers troll posts.

"Sometimes, I make patol. Because it's fun," she tweeted on August 14.

She followed it up with her latest tweet on August 16: "I would like to thank the DDS trolls para sa walang sawang pagbabasa at pagre-react sa mga tweets ko. Nawa’y mabiyayaan kayo ng sustansya sa mind, body and spirit. Much thanks and appreciation talaga. [Hugging face emoji] keep safe guys!"

The actress is known for tweeting her views on issues, even calling out politicians and public officials.

Among her most recent call outs is the wedding gown worn by Drivers United for Mass Progress and Equal Rights (Dumper) Partylist Representative Claudine Diana Bautista.

She retweeted the post of Filipino drag activist @deedeeholliday_ on August 14.

"That gown alone can feed hundred of families of displaced drivers. And you’re representing which sector again, Cong. Claudine Bautista? [Woman shrugging emoji]," wrote Agot as caption of her retweeted post.

The DeeDee Holiday's post came with screenshots of Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco's (@Michael5inco) Instagram post of Bautista wearing his "couture beaded wedding gown" on her wedding day held in a "lavish private island in Balesin."