SB19 says no competition among old, new P-pop groups

MANILA, Philippines — They are often considered the primary movers of the P-pop (Pinoy pop) genre post-2015, but the quintet, SB19, chooses to downplay its influence.

Speaking at the group's recent launch as the newest ambassador of popular pizza brand, Pizza Hut, SB19 said they alone will not make it.

The group was asked how they felt about new and younger P-pop groups looking up and wanting to collaborate with them.

Josh said they were overwhelmed and happy because when they started years ago, only a few people believed that they can make it.

"We had to really work hard para ma-achieve namin, na accepted ang SB19, or let's say P-pop in general, sa Philippines," Josh said.

Related: Pizza Hut to launch new meals inspired by SB19 members

He recalled how people had stereotyped sing-and-dance groups as influenced by K-pop. He pointed out that sing-and-dance groups have always been around, and it is gaining popularity again.

Many pundits credit SB19 when it released its smash hit "Go Up" in 2019. After the single's release, many other Philippine-based talent agencies announced that they are also set to debut their own boy and girl groups.

"Nakakasama namin 'yung mga groups ngayon, 'yun nga ina-idolize din ng iba. We're actually really happy kasi 'yun naman talaga 'yung goal, kumbaga, dumami 'yung P-pop groups in the Philippines para maiangat natin 'yung kultura natin at maipakita natin sa mundo na kaya natin. Kasi SB19 alone wouldn't make it," Josh said.

Vocalist Stell agreed, adding that it is the other way around. He said that SB19 also idolizes new groups because these groups inspire them to be better. There are instances when they see these groups and realize they still have a lot to work on.

He also added that SB19 is "pressured" to live up to the other groups' expectations.

Stell also stressed that contrary to the notion that there is competition among groups, the P-pop community is close.

"When it comes to relationship with other groups, actually, marami 'yung nagsasabi na 'yung tingin nila with other groups ay competition, pero when you step inside the circle of the P-pop idol (community), 'pag nalaman ninyo how close we are. Kung papano po kami nagba-bond 'pag magkakasama. Sobrang ibang-iba po talaga sa tingin ng mga tao. Siguro sinabi ko lang din siya para mabigyan ng liwanag 'yung mga nagkakaroon ng isyu. Siyempre hindi naman po natin maiwasan 'yun," he explained.

Stell has further encouraging words for new groups: "We're rooting for them and tulad ng sinabi ni Josh, hindi po namin kaya mag-isa. Kailangan po namin ang tulong nila at sabay-sabay po kaming aangat lahat."

Related: SB19 caps off PPOPCON 2022 with a bang

SB19 also shared that people should look forward to their upcoming activities for Buwan ng Wika, which is celebrated every August.

The group is named by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) as its Youth Ambassadors and the face of Sentro Rizal.

Sentro Rizal was formally established by the NCCA on June 28, 2011 in celebration of the 150th anniversary of Dr. Jose Rizal in accordance to the Republic Act 10066 Section 42. It serves as the the Philippines’ cultural center for overseas Filipinos and for anyone interested in anything Filipino.

READ: SB19 named NCCA’s youth and Sentro Rizal ambassador