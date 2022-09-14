LIST: All the major Disney announcements from their D23 expo

MANILA, Philippines — Entertainment megacorporation Disney will be celebrating its 100th anniversary in October 2023, and the company has already began the celebrations with a huge array of projects that will be produced or released in the next year.

Disney released the announcements at their seventh D23 expo, a biennial exposition event that the company celebrates with fans by holding a contained convention, name celebrities and creatives as Disney legends, and give updates on projects in production.

First among these were trailers for "Disenchanted" and the live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid" starring Halle Bailey, but Disney's surprises did not stop there. Here are the major announcements Disney gave at D23:

'Secret Invasion'

Marvel does not appear to be stopping anytime soon in a brand new saga as it released its first trailer for the "Secret Invasion" series which sees returning characters in Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), James Rhodes/War Machine (Don Cheadle), Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn).

"Secret Invasion" sees Nick Fury returning to Earth after three years, aiming to stop an alien conspiracy that involves Talos' race the shapeshifting Skrulls.

Newcomers that will debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in this series include "The Crown" star Olivia Colman, "Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, and Carmen Ejogo.

Cheadle confirmed that the "Armor Wars" series is still a go and will take place after the events of "Secret Invasion," this as a new title logo was revealed and filming will begin next year.

'Marvel's Thunderbolts'

Marvel also officially announced the seven characters who would comprise of the "Thunderbolts," all of which will be recruited by Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine who has made numeroues appearances already in the MCU.

"Marvel's Thunderbolts" will consist of Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, David Harbour's Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell's U.S. Agent, Olga Kurylenko's "Taskmaster," and Hannah John-Kamen's "Ghost."

'The Mandalorian' Season 3

After much kicking around, a trailer for the third season of "The Mandalorian" was finally released by Lucasfilm, where Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin deal with being exiled from his order amid his adventures with the young Grogu a.k.a. Baby Yoda.

Also released by Lucasfilm was a final trailer for "Andor" which premieres on Disney+ this month as well as for the animated anthology series "Tales of the Jedi."

'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Season 4

The popular show inspired by the hit franchise "High School Musical" starring Filipino-American actress Vanessa Hudgens, and subsequently launched fellow Fil-Am artist Olivia Rodrigo into stardom has been greenlit for a fourth season ahead of its Season 3 finale.

The fourth season will see the cast returning to East High to stage a production of "High School Musical 3: Senior Year," and on their first day back they hear news that "High School Musical 4: The Reunion" is being shot.

Corbin Bleu was a guest star during the series' third season while Hudgens and Zac Efron were both spotted making trips to the school were the films were shot, so there is a big chance a real HSM reunion is on the horizon.

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'

The very first teaser trailer of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," based on the book series by Rick Riordan, dropped as Walker Scobell's Percy recites the opening lines of the very first book, "Look, I didn't want to be a half-blood..."

The trailer shows clips of Percy walking around the fictional Camp Half-Blood with campers in the iconic orange t-shirts, a game of Capture the Flag, and finally Percy entering the Poseidon cabin.

'American Born Chinese'

"Everything Everywhere All At Once" co-stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan are teaming up once more for a Disney+ series based on the graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang that follows teeange Ben Wang's Jin becoming entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods.

Starring with Yeoh, Quan, and Wang are Daniel Wu, Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, Jimmy Liu, and Sydney Taylor.

Quan was also announced as part of the cast for Season 2 of "Loki," which was greenlit just as the show ended its debut run last year. Given the events of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness," more insanity awaits Tom Hiddleston's Loki.

New logos and exclusive footage

Audiences present at the D23 Expo, which included Miss World 2013 Megan Young, were able to get a glimpse of exclusive footage from several titles like "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," "Iron Heart," "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," "Echo," and "The Marvels."

The "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" footage saw Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror recruiting Paul Rudd's Scott Lang for a mission as well featured Bill Murray's character while the "Ironheart" footage saw Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams focusing on her MIT studies

The "Echo" footage confirmed that Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk survived being shot by Maya Lopez's Echo while "The Marvels" footage, where Fury pops up again, sees Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan's Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau switching places each time they use their powers.

A new logo for "Ironheart" was also unveiled, as well as for "Captain America: New World Order" and "Daredevil: Born Again," which also stars D'Onofrio's alongside Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, the latter soon donning the Daredevil again when he appears in "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."

In releasing the logo for "Captain America: New World Order," it was confirmed that Tim Blake Nelson will reprise his character The Leader from 2008's "The Incredible Hulk." Joining from "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" series for this sequel are Carl Lumbly's Isiah Bradley and Danny Ramirez's Joaquín Torres as the new Falcon.

