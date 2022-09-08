Sparkada boys ready for the limelight

MANILA, Philippines — Raheel Bhyria, Larkin Castor and Sean Lucas are among the promising members of Sparkada, the newest barkada, formed by GMA 7’s talent management group, Sparkle.

With their affiliation, the three are expected to showcase their performing and acting skills on the small screen.

As newcomers, Raheel, Larkin and Sean also focus on learning the ropes of show business as they look forward to every assignment that will come their way. One thing is for sure: They are ready to show what they’ve got.

“As for now, I do more performances in AOS (All-Out Sundays),” said the 20-year-old Larkin in a press conference recently held via Zoom. Also gracing the event were Raheel and Sean. “I’m also excited to be part of a show because I would like to experience acting, aside from singing and dancing. I want to explore what else I can do in my career.”

Scoring their first acting project were Raheel and Sean, who finished their work in the soon-to-premiere TV series, Luv Is: Caught in His Arms, a collaboration between GMA and Wattpad Webtoon Studios, with Sparkle Sweethearts Sofia Pablo and Allen Ansay in the lead roles.

“The experience was very fulfilling,” shared the Fil-Pakistani Raheel, also 20. “Working with Allen, Sofia and veteran actors, I learned a lot from them. By just being with them, I saw how they memorized (the lines)… I try to adopt their working attitude to prolong my career in this industry.”

Doing scenes with cameras and production people around, 18-year-old Sean could attest to feeling pressured, but thought of it a good one since it brought out the best in him. “I had to do well,” said he. “I couldn’t believe that I was already acting (and given the chance to do so).”

Within the Caught in His Arms narrative, Raheel and Sean had fun inhabiting the cousin roles.

“I’m the youngest among cousins,” said Sean, “Ako yung pinaka-makulit, pinaka-maingay, palabiro… but there’s much more to him than meets the eye, kumbaga. He might seem shallow at first, but he is so much deeper pala. I really enjoyed playing him.”

Prior to joining show business, Larkin would appear in commercials. Sometimes, he would write songs.

“I’m into singing when it comes to talent,” said he, who likes the music of John Mayer, B.B. King and Arthur Nery and such genres as rock, blues and alternative. He also plays the guitar.

For his part, Raheel, who’s a sporty guy who enjoys basketball, badminton and boxing, was into modeling. Sean was a student, now a graduate of Philippine Science High School. He is a future industrial engineer, as described by his team.

“From what I remember, I think through Instagram and I auditioned,” answered Raheel when he and fellow Sparkada boys were asked about how they got discovered. “Akala ko hindi na ako makukuha at nagulat na lang ako na dito, kasama na ako. I never dreamed (of becoming an artista).”

Like Raheel, Larkin and Sean also auditioned for Sparkada. They all did the singing-dancing-and-acting routines. According to Larkin, a consultant from GMA-Sparkle also encouraged him to give showbiz a try and he did.

“Perhaps, romcom, action, either of the two, and drama,” said Raheel of the kind of shows he sees himself doing in the future.

Given the chance to choose their leading ladies, Raheel, Larkin and Sean would be glad to collaborate with any of the GMA established actresses like Heart Evangelista, Marian Rivera, Bea Alonzo, Kyline Alcantara and Barbie Forteza.

Looking back on their audition day, the three offered possible reasons for their inclusion in Sparkada or what made them stand out. “I didn’t expect to be handpicked,” said Raheel. “Na-realize ko lang po na nakitaan ako ng potential kaya rin nandito ako ngayon (I would like to believe that they saw a potential in me, that’s why I’m here).”

“My curiosity as someone who is a first-timer in showbiz,” shared Sean, who idolizes the member of Sparkle 8 Miguel Tanfelix for his talents in acting and dancing and sense of fashion. “I was very eager to learn and improve. I’d like to say (another reason), perhaps, is my sense of humor.”

“I think my potential in acting and my other talents,” said Larkin, whose ultimate goal in joining show business is “to discover what I really want to do or what else I want to do aside from singing.”

With the trainings given to them, Raheel, Larkin and Sean, as what Sparkle expects them to become and suggested in a statement given to media, are ready for the limelight.