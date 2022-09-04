Marian Rivera â€˜very hands-onâ€™mom as kids attend face to face classes

Marian Rivera ‘very hands-on’mom as kids attend face to face classes

Marian Rivera’s floral-themed birthday bash served not only as a celebration of life, but a thanksgiving as well for all the blessings she had received, including the safety of her loved ones.

It was a “very intimate” occasion, according to Marian who turned 38 last Aug. 12.

“I asked myself, ise-celebrate ko ba ‘to or ‘wag na? Parang sabi ko kailangan siguro i-celebrate to give thanks for all the blessings. After all, my family members are safe, all my loved ones are safe,” she said on the sidelines of Shopee’s 9.9 Super Shopping Day media event held recently.

“It was not just a celebration na gusto ko lang mag-party, but also to give thanks to Him. Pasasalamat for all the blessings and for protecting me and my family.”

It was also sort of a “reunion” among her friends in and out of showbiz. “My college friends were there, my friends in showbiz and (those who are) non-showbiz, my managers. Nandun silang lahat (Everyone was there). I am very happy to see the important people in my life,” she added.

The Kapuso Primetime Queen also revealed that her current sitcom with husband and Kapuso Primetime King Dingdong Dantes, titled Jose & Maria’s Bonggang Villa, was renewed for Season 2.

As the face-to-face (F2F) classes resumed last month, Marian described how hands-on she is as a mom to her kids, Zia, 6, and Sixto, 3.

She shared, “I like being the aligagang nanay. I enjoy taking them to school. Sixto is also attending face-to-face classes. Zia is also there. Zia’s class starts at 7:30 a.m. and then Sixto, 8 a.m. After I dropped off Zia, si Sixto naman yung ido-drop ko. Gustong-gusto kong maging aligagang nanay.”

“Ako nagpapaligo, ang nanggigising, ako nagpe-prepare ng baon and then hinahatid sila sa school. And then, si Dong, if he doesn’t have work, we both take them to school,” she added.

With Zia back in school, Marian was asked what kind of stuff her daughter buys online as she already knows how to navigate her mom’s mobile phone.

“She likes coloring pens, (things for) painting. Everything is there. With just one click, add to cart na. Sige go. She knows what to do. She’ll say, ‘Mommy, borrow your phone. I want to buy in Shopee.’ Patingin nga. Actually, hindi naman ako nag-aalala dahil alam ko nga mas mura sa Shopee. So go lang anak. Sige add to cart ‘yan.”

As for her greatest budol find, Marian said she bought kitchen stuff and rags worth P35 each.

MARIAN RIVERA’S INSTAGRAM Marian Rivera shares sweet moments with her kids Zia during her 38th birthday celebration.

Since the country has now entered the “ber” months, her shopping tip for this Christmas season is to make a list of what to buy.

“I make a list kasi ayoko ma-doble yung meron na ako sa bahay. I make sure whenever if have a list, that’s what I really need. For example, for the Christmas tree, baka hindi na masyadong maganda yung mga décor ko, so I’ll check other décor naman. It’s better to have a list to make sure na walang sayang sa bibilhin mo. Let’s say it’s a sale, it’s cheaper. Mas maganda pa rin to be practical.”

MARIAN RIVERA’S INSTAGRAM Marian Rivera shares sweet moments with her kids Sixto during her 38th birthday celebration.

Nevertheless, she is happy that she gets to be connected with a brand that also has Dingdong and Zia as endorsers. She teased, “Malay mo kasama ko na si Sixto (as endorser).”

The media event, which was led by the e-commerce platform’s country executives, namely marketing head Ruoshan Tao and director Martin Yu, also launched Barangay Shopee, the newest initiative under its corporate social responsibility program, “Mas Mura sa Shopee” deals and upsized brand promos at the 9.9 Super Shopping Day.

Yu shared, “We are thrilled to be welcoming the busiest sale season of the year with our users, sellers, and communities from all over the Philippines. We aim to be a platform that harnesses the power of technology to help all of our stakeholders and the community — whether it’s through our impactful CSR initiatives or exciting double day sales.”

Marian will next grace the 9.9 Super Shopping Day TV special on Sept. 8 via Shopee Live and GMA 7, with Dingdong, Michael V, Carla Abellana and more Kapuso stars.