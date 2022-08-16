^

Poverty porn? Donnalyn Bartolome's 'kanto-style' birthday party draws mixed reactions

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 16, 2022 | 2:00pm
Poverty porn? Donnalyn Bartolome's 'kanto-style' birthday party draws mixed reactions
Donnalyn Bartolome (center) with guests at her 'kanto-style' party
Donnalyn Bartolome via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Less than a month after her baby-themed birthday photo shoot, social media personality Donnalyn Bartolome is the talk of the town anew when she uploaded on her YouTube channel her "kanto-style" birthday celebration on August 11.

The 34-minute video is currently the second trending upload on the YouTube as of this writing. It features Donnalyn having fun celebrating her birthday last July 9 with friends that include fellow celebrities like Richard Juan, Paul Salas, Mikee Quintos, and Awra Briguela, and social media personalities Zeinab Harake and Jelai Andres. 

The video could have been a regular yet special upload, but some netizens took offense and called Donnalyn as "privileged" and "out of touch" as she celebrated her special day with the street-style theme. 

Instead of a lavish party in a posh hotel, Donnalyn held it in a regular neighborhood where her birthday spread included balut, isaw and other street food, and her birthday cake was tutong (burnt rice). Her table set-up was casual and relaxed where she and her guests were seen having a drinking spree while enjoying a karaoke session. When guests arrived, she escorted them via a jeepney or tricycle ride. They then took shots on a photo booth that has yero or galvanized iron sheets as background. Guests were casually dressed in mostly shorts and blouses, but some eagle-eyed netizens saw how some of her guests were dressed or were carrying designer items while Donnalyn was gifted with expensive brands. 

Donnalyn explained at the beginning of the video that she wanted to relive the days when she was living a similar simple life when she was starting out in showbiz. 

 

Some think that her birthday theme is problematic. 

Another said that he gave the social media star the "benefit of the doubt" last month when her photo shoot went viral. This time, he has his opinion on the online personality. 

There are others who do not see anything wrong with how Donnalyn chose to celebrate her birthday. 

