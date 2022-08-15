^

Donnalyn Bartolome's 'kanto-style' birthday party tops YouTube list

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 15, 2022 | 3:09pm
Donnalyn Bartolome's 'kanto-style' birthday party tops YouTube list
Donnalyn Bartolome (center) with guests at her 'kanto-style' party
Donnalyn Bartolome via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Donnalyn Bartolome recently celebrated her birthday in “kanto-style,” making her vlog the number-one trending on YouTube.

In her Facebook account, Donnalyn posted photos of her birthday celebration with celebrities such as Zeinab Harake, Jelai Andres, Paul Salas, Ella Cruz, Andre Paras and Richard Juan, to name a few.

“Pinakasimple pero pinakamasayang birthday ko,” Donnalyn said. 

She explained that her birthday theme is not just a concept but her life before her stardom. 

“My Kanto Birthday Party is not just a concept, this was my life when I left home abroad, where my life was comfortable, pero hindi mo maaabot pangarap mo sa pagiging komportable lagi. Kaya nu'ng umalis ako saamin to work here sa Pinas, hindi ko inaasahan, kahit mahirap, isa siya sa adventure ko sa buhay na hindi ko makakalimutan,” Donnalyn said. 

“So I relived the times when I was just starting out on my bday last month July 9, just like nu'ng time na walang wala pa ako.. pero nandiyan 'yung mga taong mahal ako kahit butas butas ang shorts.. at murang sapatos at tsinelas lang kaya kong bilihin. Ngayon.. mas dumami pa ang nagmamahal saakin kahit ganito mga trip ko,” she added. 

Donnalyn was recently criticized for her baby-themed birthday photoshoot. She, however, took her post down and apologized. 

“It was never my intention to enable one of the most horrifying acts here on Earth,” she said. 

“Almost a million people across socmed platforms thought of it light and funny because they know my personality and didn’t look at it that way hence our initial reaction to the idea was the same.. but upon reading other people’s perspective, I completely agree. I feel terrible, sick to my stomach and had disturbing flashbacks I’d rather not say,” she added.

RELATED: Donnalyn Bartolome sorry for baby-themed sexy pictorial inciting pedophilia

