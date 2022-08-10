^

'Nasa tamang edad na': Joshua Garcia on his 'Darna' topless scenes

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 10, 2022 | 1:11pm
'Nasa tamang edad na': Joshua Garcia on his 'Darna' topless scenes
Joshua Garcia in a scene on 'Mars Ravelo's Darna'
Screengrab from ABS-CBN YouTube Channel

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia explained why he did the topless scene in the upcoming series “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” and revealed that it is not going to be the only one. 

Joshua was seen topless in the trailer of the series, making the actor a trending topic when the trailer was launched a month ago.

In the recent press conference of the series, the actor said he is now in the right age to do the scene. 

"Na-convince ako kasi nasa tamang edad na rin naman ako and hindi naman sa sobrang laswa na ipapakita ko ’yun ... Topless lang. OK lang naman," Joshua said. 

"Nahirapan lang akong mag-prepare. Medyo nagbuhat ako ng kaunti. Kaunti lang. Hindi talaga ako sanay na nagbubuhat,” he added. 

Joshua said shooting the scene made him go out of his comfort zone. He also revealed that he has a lot of topless scenes in the series. 

"Parang labas din siya sa comfort zone ko, so, why not gawin natin hanggang sa nangyari na," he said. 

“Then, pagtapos 'nong isang eksena, puro hubad na rin 'yung mga eksena ko,” he added. 

Joshua will play police officer Brian in "Darna."  The show will premiere on August 15 on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC. 

