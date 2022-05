'Bakit ikaw lang ang pwede?': Joshua Garcia reacts to Julia Barretto's advice to not be in a relationship

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia reacted to Julia Barretto’s advice to him not to be in a relationship for now.

In a report by PEP, Joshua confirmed that he indeed received the advice from Julia.

"Lagi niyang sinasabi sa akin yun pag nagkikita kami. Sabi ko sa kanya, 'Bakit ikaw lang ang pwede?'" he said.

"Okay naman. Sa ngayon kasi ang daming magandang nangyayari sa taon ko, e. Parang kusang dumarating ang trabaho,” he added.

Joshua said that he’s not excited to be in a relationship again, as he’s not rushing things.

"Yung love life, hindi ko sinasarado yung sarili ko dun, e. Pag may dumating, parang smooth, parang okay kami, parang same wavelength kami, okay kami. Kung darating, darating, hindi naman kailangang magmadali," he said.

He also said that he’s really friends with Julia, as well as his other ex-girlfriends.

"Oo, lahat naman ng naging girfriends ko, naging kaibigan ko rin,” he said.

The young actor said that he’s happy with Julia’s love life.

"Masaya for her? Oo naman, pag mahal mo rin ang tao, dun ka para sa growth niya. Kahit masakit man, okay na yun, tapos na yun," he said.

Julia explained recently in her interview with Boy Abunda why she doesn't want Joshua to have a girlfriend.

“Sabi niya sa akin, ‘Bakit ba ayaw mo akong magka-girlfriend?’ Sabi ko, ‘Basta huwag ka munang mag-girlfriend. Enjoy this. Enjoy what you have now.’ He’s young. He’s in his prime. He’s a brilliant actor. It’s not the time to be limited right now,” she said.

