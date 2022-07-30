Sparkle stars all set to spread glitz & glamour in GMA Thanksgiving Gala

Kapuso fans could no longer contain their excitement as the brightest stars of GMA Network are set to gather for a spectacular event in the GMA Thanksgiving Gala today, July 30.

The glamorous event marks the 72nd anniversary of GMA 7 in providing balanced and responsible news and superior, world-class entertainment to Kapuso viewers worldwide.

Kapuso stars, GMA executives and industry partners are expected to attend in their suits and gowns in the black-and-white, old Hollywood theme. One of the highlights is the red-carpet parade, where the stars will make a spectacular entrance.

Sparkle stars share their preparations for the milestone event as they put their own vision and personality to come up with the best, fashionable outfits created by top designers.

Khalil Ramos says, “I’m a vintage guy! I love everything vintage — vintage cars, cameras, clothing. The old Hollywood theme is something that I definitely resonate with, so I’m going to stick to the theme and keep it classic!”

Ysabel Ortega shares, “I started preparing two months before the gala. I chose an old Hollywood icon that I look up to and came up with a look that embodies her style that also fits my personality at the same time.”

For the past two years, even the Sparkle stars could not bond with their fellow celebrities due to COVID-19 restrictions. That is why they are looking forward to finally interact with old friends and meet new ones at the event.

“I’m looking forward na makakwentuhan ko sila at makita ko si Mr. M (Johnny Manahan),” Sanya Lopez shares. “Excited din akong makilala ang Sparkada members. And of course, ang mga Sanggre, magkakasama-sama na ulit kami.”

For her part, Gabbi Garcia says, “It’s the first GMA gala night, so I’m really preparing for it. I’m excited for the looks of everyone and of course, I’m also excited to bond with my co-artists and friends.”

Derrick Monasterio adds, “I want to meet Mr. M in the flesh. I would like to meet the newer artists of Sparkle. I would like to take this time to bond with my other artist friends as I have been in lock-in tapings for quite a while now.”

GMA Thanksgiving Gala is not just about the glitz and glam, but it is also a fundraising event. To become a part of the meaningful gathering is truly memorable and thrilling for these Sparkle stars.

“I feel nervous and excited at the same time,” says Miguel Tanfelix. “This is the first gala night of GMA, so there’s really a lot going on in my mind and what I’m feeling right now. It’s probably going to be the event of the year for us.”

Bianca Umali shares, “It is an honor to be part of one of the firsts of GMA in history. The very first anniversary to be celebrated as a gala. I am both nervous and thrilled. The gala will surely be a wonderful night, full of beautiful people.”

For the past 72 years, the Kapuso Network has been home to some of the country’s bankable and sought-after stars. GMA builds the bridge for dreamers to achieve success and fame. In this splendid evening, those dream-come-true moments will be celebrated and the loyalty of their supporters will always be remembered.