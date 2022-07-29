^

Cassy Legaspi goes solo in GMA thanksgiving gala

Leah Salteriio - The Philippine Star
July 29, 2022 | 12:00am
Cassy has no serious relationship at the moment, although singer-dancer Darren Espanto, whom Cassy fondly calls D, is a good friend. Cassy’s twin brother, Mavy, has given his nod in case Darren starts wooing his sister.
STAR / File

It took a while for Cassy Legaspi to join showbiz. Since she was three, she has been regularly getting endorsements, more often with her family — twin brother Mavy and celebrity parents Zoren Legaspi and Carmina Villarroel.

When she turned 17, however, Cassy was compelled to try it out in showbiz. Not that she was insistent. She simply wanted to give it a try.

“My parents really didn’t want me to join showbiz,” Cassy disclosed. “But I was the one who told them. I really wanted to try. I really wanted to do it. I didn’t know if I’m good at it or not good at it.”

Zoren and Carmina ultimately gave their blessings and that allowed Cassy to venture into TV acting.

“They reminded me about these things,” Cassy granted. “What’s important is you love what you’re doing. You’re willing to work hard for it. They always remind me to stay grounded, stay humble. Always be respectful to others, especially the staff and crew.”

When she did the recently-concluded series First Lady, with Sanya Lopez and Gabby Concepcion, Cassy was obliged to go into a lock-in taping for three months. That was the longest that she lived away from her family and she was hounded by separation anxiety.

“There were times when I would cry alone because I missed my family,” Cassy recalled. “I didn’t want to admit it. I would tell them I’m okay, but I really missed them. Three months is a long time to be separated from my family.

“In fairness, after leaving the lock-in, the cast naman ang nami-miss ko. They became my family while I was away from home. After First Lady, as of now, I’m preparing for something big.”

She opted to keep mum about her next TV acting project, as details are kept under wraps. She is excited, though, about her forthcoming project.

Just last April, Cassy started using products of Luxe Beauty and Wellness of which she is recently an endorser. Even her family has been drinking the Luxe juices.

“I cannot start my mornings without my macchiato,” Cassy admitted. “I bring boxes and boxes of coffee to my lock-in taping.”

Cassy has no serious relationship at the moment, although singer-dancer Darren Espanto, whom Cassy fondly calls D, is a good friend. Darren has yet to officially court Cassy, but Cassy’s twin brother, Mavy, has given his nod in case Darren starts wooing his sister.

“D and I are very, very close,” Cassy said of Darren. “It’s hard to explain, but we are both very special to each other. We’re just really close.”

Cassy is excited about the GMA Thanksgiving Gala this Saturday, when she will don a Francis Libiran gown. “He did my gown when I turned 18, that’s why I trust him so much,” she said about the well-known designer. “I’ll go solo muna attending the ball this time. Maybe next year, may kasama na ko.”

CASSY LEGASPI
