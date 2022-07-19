How important social media is in pageantry, according to these Binibinis

From left: Bb. 7 Graciella Sheine Lehmann (Oriental Mindoro) in a tikbalang-inspired outfit; Bb. 8 Herlene Nicole Budol (Angono, Rizal) in costume patterned after her hometown’s Hi-gantes Festival; Bb. 1 Stacey Daniella Gabriel (Cainta) in magtataho costume; and Bb. 27 Jessica Rose McEwen (Floridablanca, Pampanga) in a costume that’s an ode to the Pinukpuk Festival.

MANILA, Philippines — From mythical creatures to local festivals, the aspirants of the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 highlighted these themes during the national costume preliminaries last Saturday at the New Frontier Theater in Araneta City and live-streamed on YouTube.

The bets captured Philippine traditions and cultural practices via the dresses that they displayed during the show, but the ones that stood out were Bb. 1 Stacey Daniella B. Gabriel’s (Cainta) magtataho-costume; Bb. 7 Graciella Sheine Lehmann’s (Oriental Mindoro) tikbalang-inspired outfit designed by Paolo Ballesteros; and Bb. 8 Herlene Nicole Budol’s (Angono, Rizal) costume patterned after her hometown’s Higantes Festival and also showcased the works of some Angono artists.

Bb. 13 Patricia Ann Tan’s (Masbate City) cowgirl-inspired look based from Rodeo Masbateño Festival; Bb. 19 Ira Patricia Malaluan’s (Quezon Province) Vulcan de Agua, Mt. Banahaw-inspired outfit; Bb. 27 Jessica Rose McEwen’s (Floridablanca, Pampanga) Traje de Floridablanca by Kayvan Passion Salazar, an ode to Pinukpuk Festival; and Bb. 28 Gabrielle Basiano’s (Borongan, Eastern Samar) Padul-og Festival-designed ensemble were also eye-catching.

Bb. 30 Jashmin-Lyn Dimaculangan’s (Albay) Ibong Adarna-inspired, colorful dress; Bb. 34 Christine Juliane Opiaza’s elegant look showcasing Zambales’ tourism; and Bb. 35 Diana Mackey’s manggagapas attire created by Malayka Yamas were also impressive.

Meanwhile, prior to the National Costume event, a press presentation was held days before at the Novotel Manila, Araneta City. During that occasion, this paper asked some of the contestants how important social media is when competing in a pageant. For these Binibinis, having social media presence is a way to connect with their supporters and share their advocacies.

Bb. 1 Stacey Daniella stressed that the role of social media is “immensely important.” She draws “a lot of inspiration, strength from people who send such encouraging messages, such lovely words of wisdom,” from the online platform, adding, “Social media has been a tool for me to connect with people I would have otherwise probably never met, so of course, I am grateful for social media.”

Photos by Michael Varcas, Bruce Casanova for Bb. Pilipinas More Binibining Pilipinas 2022 contestants flaunt their stunning outfits during the national costume show held at the Araneta City, Cubao on Saturday.

However, the FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano actress cautioned, “I need to draw the line and find the balance between using it and wielding its power for good.” And part of that balancing is protecting her mental space, “ensuring that I still enable to sit in silence, meditate and be introspective.”

The digital space is also a venue to “raise our causes and advocacies,” shared Bb. 2 Krizzia Lynn Moreno from Camarines Sur. As a flight attendant, Krizzia is advocating for “responsible tourism,” which is “about educating people on how to become responsible travelers by practicing CLAYGO (Clean as You Go)… and that is very important for us to educate people, especially the young ones.”

Bb. 5 Karen Laurrie Mendoza from Iloilo City said social media is also “important in our everyday lives because we use it as a platform not only to influence but also to communicate with our loved ones.” She recalled how she would do long-distance calls with her mom when she was in grade school but with the massive technological revolution over the past years she was able to just “say a message to her mom (right away).”

She added, “Use social media wisely and for the positive.”

On the other hand, Herlene gets her source of income from being a content creator on YouTube. “I must admit kasi YouTube na lang talaga ang source of income ko ngayon. And I’m very happy na nakakapagpasaya ako ng milyon-milyong tao kaya lalo pang mas lalawak yung impluwensiya ko sa mga tao since I joined as a beauty queen, as a Bb. Pilipinas candidate.”

Recently, after the press presentation, “Hipon Girl” drew flak from netizens after sporting an “afro” hairstyle for a photoshoot. She was called out for “cultural appropriation.”

But she earlier shared with The STAR how she would deal with criticism as well as negative comments online, “For me, mas malaking tulong yung mga bashers kasi every time na may sinasabi sila (na) pagkakamali ko at tinatama ko, mas i-improve ako every day dahil sa mga sinasabi nila sa akin. Nakadepende na lang sa tao kung paano mo iha-handle yung mga bagay na sinasabi (from) social media. Basta ang sasabihin ko lang sa inyo, ‘wag kayo magpakain sa social media, let’s go be happy, spread love.”

“(Social media) serves us our platform and a place where we can share what we advocate for, what we believe in, how we want the people to (be) educated by the things that we’ve learned and how we want to be educated from them as well,” remarked Bb. 14 Joanna Day from Bulacan. “I think that by using social media we’re able to connect with people from all around the communities, other countries and of course, the world.”

Mass Communication (Major in Broadcasting) graduate, Bb. 17 Chelsea Fernandez from Tacloban City, cited the uses and gratification communication theory, “Social media is really a powerful tool, especially here in joining beauty pageants. (By) using that, you will really reach a lot of audiences, especially in sharing your own advocacy.”

Bb. 20 Joanna Marie Rabe from Iba, Zambales said social networks “helped us to share and promote our advocacy, inspire other people and share positive vibes. Social media is really, really important for us.”

Bb. 24 Patricia Samantha Go from Quezon City, on the other hand, said she uses the digital service to connect with her family in New Zealand while noting the negative and positive comments from netizens. “Use the negative comments constructively and with positive comments, nakaka-inspire talaga to see them. Kahit hindi ko sila kilala, they support me and I’m so thankful for that,” she asserted.

“Social media game na kasi ngayon,” Bb. 33 Mary Justinne Punsalang from Cavite pointed out. “You really have to have followers not only to win, but also it helps you know that you are not alone. Because sometimes (there’s) the pressure, and when you see support coming in, nakakataba ng puso na may nagsu-support sayo kahit hindi ka kilala, kahit hindi ka front runner. And I’m very happy, I’m very grateful to the supporters, sa mga bagong supporters and sa mga darating pa lang and even of course, sa mga dati (na). And I’m very, very, very grateful to them.”

Bb. 40 Roberta Angela Tamondong from San Pablo, Laguna stated that the “importance of social media in pageantry is to show what we believe in and what we are passionate about.” She continued, “Pageantry isn’t just something that is like shown on the stage, it is also being shown off the stage because a lot of candidates here in Binibini have characteristics that are unique, that are empowering, that can define a Filipina.

“I’m really happy that social media is present but, guys, we can always be mindful of what we say or what we do on the social media because one, it can harm the people that we love, and second, it can hurt the people that we trust. That’s it when it comes to social media in pageants,” she reminded.

The latest batch of aspiring beauty queens will be competing for four titles and whoever wins will represent the Philippines in the international stage: Bb. Pilipinas International, Bb. Pilipinas Grand International, Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental, and Bb. Pilipinas Globe.

The list of candidates also includes: Bb. 3 Diana Pinto from Taguig City; Bb. 4 Jane Darren Genobisa from Cebu City; Bb. 6 Elda Louise Aznar from Davao del Sur; Bb. 9 Natasha Ellema Jung from Marabut, Western Samar; Bb. 10 Fatima Kate Bisan from Sarangani; Bb. 11 Esel Mae Pabillaran from Misamis Oriental; Bb. 12 Leslie Avila from Sultan Kudarat; Bb. 15 Nyca Mae Bernardo from Guiguinto, Bulacan and Bb. 16 Jeriza Uy from Davao City.

Joining them are: Bb. 18 Ma. Isabela David from Mexico, Pampanga; Bb. 21 Gracia Elizabetta Mendoza from Lipa City; Bb. 22 Joanna Ricci Alajar from Davao Oriental; Bb. 23 Nicole Borromeo from Cebu; Bb. 25 Annalena Lakrini from Bataan; and Bb. 26 Cyrille Payumo from Porac, Pampanga.

Bb. 29 Mariella Esguerra from Marikina City; Bb. 31 Yllana Marie Aduana from Laguna Province; Bb. 32 Anna Carres de Mesa from Batangas; Bb. 36 Jannine Navarro from Tanjay, Negros Oriental; Bb. 37 Eiffel Janell Rosalita from Catanduanes; Bb. 38 Ethel Abellanosa from La Union; and Bb. 39 Jasmine Omay from Tarlac Province are also part of this batch.

The ladies will be participating in Parade of Beauties on July 23 and the finals night will be on July 31 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum to be telecast LIVE on TV5, A2Z, The Kapamilya Channel, Metro Channel, iWantTFC and the Binibining Pilipinas official YouTube channel.