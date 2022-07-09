^

'Stranger Things' creators plan spin-off show, stage play, and live-action 'Death Note' series

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 9, 2022 | 1:11pm
'Stranger Things' creators plan spin-off show, stage play, and live-action 'Death Note' series
“Stranger Things” Season 4 key art poster showing one of the series' new locations.
Netflix / Released

MANILA, Philippines — "Stranger Things" may be reaching its end, but showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer — better known as the Duffer Brothers — have already set their sights on the future of the hit Netflix series which include a spin-off show and a stage adaptation.

As soon as the final two episodes of the penultimate fourth season dropped last July 1, the Duffer Brothers announced the creation of Upside Down Pictures — a nod to the supernatural realm in "Stranger Things" — and have agreed a new deal with Netflix for more projects.

The Duffer Brothers said that Upside Down Picture will be creating projects inspired by stories that inspired the siblings growing up, “stories that take place at that beautiful crossroads where the ordinary meets the extraordinary, where big spectacle co-exists with intimate character work, where heart wins out over cynicism.”

Among these projects is a confirmed live-action spin-off of "Stranger Things" expected to be involve the Upside Down based on an original concept by the Duffer Brothers, but not involving known characters like Eleven and the Hawkins gang.

Also lined up is a new stage play set within the world of "Stranger Things," which will have the backing of Netflix and "The Crown" showrunner Stephen Daldry, who is also directing the production.

All these come on the heels of "Stranger Things" Season 4 reportedly having 1.15 billion hours viewed in its first 28 days, the most for a Netflix English-language series and the second to breach the billion mark (the other being Korea's "Squid Game") — and that's not even including yet the numbers from the last two episodes.

'Death Note' and 'The Talisman'

Outside of "Stranger Things," the Duffer Brothers are also set to create a live-action "Death Note" series, based on the Japanese manga and anime of the same name by writer Tsugumi Ohba and illustrator Takeshi Obata.

RELATED: 'Stranger Things' creators say season 5 may be shorter, except finale

Netflix had created an English live-action "Death Note" movie in 2017 starring Lakeith Stanfield, Willem Dafoe, and Nat Wolf as the protagonist Light but it was critically panned. This new project will be a different take, although plans for a sequel are in development.

"Death Note" follows high school student Light Yagumi who comes across a black notebook with the supernatural power to kill any person whose name is written in its pages.

The Duffer Brothers will also follow in the steps of their idol Stephen King by creating a series adaptation of the 1984 novel "The Talisman" which King wrote with Peter Straub.

Amblin Entertainment owned by Steven Spielberg and Paramount Television will be the studios involved, while "Stranger Things" co-executive producer Curtis Gwinn joins as a showrunner.

"Stranger Things" takes heavy inspiration from "The Talisman" as the latter follows an individual with the ability to move between two alternate worlds, both outputs grounded in fantasy, science-fiction, horror, and emotions.

The Duffer Brothers are on a short break and will begin working on the final season of "Stranger Things" in August.

RELATED: Stranger Things Season 4’s Mind Lair ‘recreated’ for Pinoy fans

