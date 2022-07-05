^

'Stranger Things' creators say season 5 may be shorter, except finale

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 5, 2022 | 4:45pm
'Stranger Things' creators say season 5 may be shorter, except finale
Image from Season 4 of "Stranger Things"
Netflix / Released

MANILA, Philippines — "Stranger Things" showrunners Ross and Matt Duffer, better known as the Duffer Brothers, recently declared that the final season's episodes of their hit Netflix show may not be as long as the episodes in the recently concluded fourth season.

The Duffer Brothers told the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast that Season 4 — which had a total runtime of 13 hours — had already laid the groundwork for the finale, where audiences got to see the characters grow in their respective storylines.

"You get to know them, you get to see them in their lives, they’re struggling with adapting to high school and so forth, Steve’s trying to find a date, all of that. None of that is obviously going to be occurring [in the final season],” Matt said.

Matt also gave a brief glimspse into what the final season will encompass, "Characters are already going to be in action, they’re already going to have a goal and a drive, and I think that’s going to carve out at least a couple hours and make this season feel really different."

But he did say that the series finale will take a page from the Season 4 finale and be feature-length — for reference, "The Piggyback" had a runtime of two hours and 19 minutes while some episodes preceding it were around 90 minutes long.

He even compared the finale plans to "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of th King," which had numerous endings before the credits rolled.

The Duffer Brothers also took the time to address the fate of Sadie Sink's character Max Mayfield, "[She's alive but] brain dead, blind, and all of her bones are broken.”

Season 4 of "Stranger Things" ended with the Hawkins gang critically injuring Vecna in the Upside Down, but not until he managed to terrorize their once-peaceful town ready to be taken over by supernatural forces.

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Kapuso comedian Pokwang called out actress Ella Cruz after Ella made her controversial “history is like tsismis”...
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
It was an unusual yet wacky way to announce baby number two for Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico on July 4. 
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Broadcaster Anthony Taberna’s daughter Zoey is now cancer-free. 
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 hours ago
Some Filipino historians agree that Ella Cruz may have a point when she said that history is biased and filtered.
By Bot Glorioso | 18 hours ago
The next most important star.
By Boy Abunda | 18 hours ago
I personally thanked Anji Salvacion for having appeared in the music video of It’s Okay Not To Be Okay, composed by...
By Jerry Donato | 18 hours ago
Stacey Gabriel is a personable and eloquent beauty from Cainta, Rizal. Her face may be familiar, especially to those who religiously...
