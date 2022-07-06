'Thor: Love and Thunder': 8 trivia to know before heading to the cinema

MANILA, Philippines — Marvel Studios’ "Thor: Love and Thunder" is a film of many surprises.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" premieres in Philippine cinemas today, July 6.

But before you troop to the cinemas, here are some amazing details on the fourth "Thor" film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU):

Celebrities Rocco Nacino and Melissa Gohing; and Richard Juan attended the advanced screening last July 2. - Photos by SM Cinema, Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Pop rock band Spongecola and events host Justin Quirino (right) showing their Thor muscles. - Photo by Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Cosplayers portraying characters from the film - Photos by Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo The film's poster (left) and cosplayers portraying characters from the film - Photos by Marvel Studios, Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo < >

1. It is a reunion of sorts for Chris, Taika and Natalie

Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi return as actor and director in the fourth "Thor" film in the MCU. Chris and Taika were explosive when they teamed up as Thor and Korg in the 2017 "Thor: Ragnarok" with Cate Blanchett as the main villain.

Taika not only directed "Ragnarok" but also voiced and motion-captured the stone humanoid Korg. In "Thor 4," Taika is also credited as the actor of an Old Kronan God.

Chris' Thor is getting more competition not just with Cap (Captain America) but with his very love, Jane Foster (played by Natalie Portman), in the new film. The astrophysicist returns with more screen time, playing the dual role of Jane and Mighty Thor, who is also deemed worthy of wielding mjolnir.

2. Loaded with an Oscar-winning cast

It's not just Taika and Natalie who are Oscar winners in this stellar line-up. There are Russell Crowe as Zeus and Christian Bale as Gorr, the God Butcher.

Even before the film was released, much buzz surrounded Bale's performance as the dreaded Gorr.

Bale revealed that his decision to accept the role came down to a kitchen-table talk.

“I explained it would mean leaving Los Angeles, and my kids said, ‘We’re going!’” recalled Bale. “This is really the only film that my entire family has said I have to do.”

3. 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is a family affair.

Yes, you heard it right. The kids of the film's major stars are here. Thor's son, Tristan, plays his kid version. Tristan's twin, Sasha, along with the children of Natalie, Taika and Christian appear as Asgardian kids.

Chris' daughter India plays Love while his wife, actress Elsa Pataky is credited as Wolf Woman. She previously appeared as a Sakaaran nurse in "Ragnarok" and was a stand-in for Natalie in "Thor: Dark World."

Chris had earlier confirmed the participation of his family in an interview.

4. 'Thor 4' is the first MCU film to employ The Volume.

Since fans saw how The Volume made the "Star Wars" series a hit, they should probably be excited to know that it's used in "Thor 4."

The Volume surrounds the actors in a 360-degree digital environment, rather than positioning them against a blue or green screen. Digital landscapes are completed to around 90% and then fine-tuned with live-action elements.

Tessa Thompson, who returns as Valkyrie, the new King of New Asgard, gushed about the new technology.

“The Volume makes it easier because you don’t have to imagine what you’re seeing. You’re looking at it, and it’s beautiful. The way that it cast light onto our faces and costumes felt really immersive and otherworldly,” she explained.

Watch out for the scene with Omnipotence City, the home of the gods. It is one of the film's biggest Volume sets.

5. Still nothing beats a physical set.

The Volume may have made the the production's and the actors' work easier, but they all agree that nothing still beats a detailed, physical set.

“As great as technology is, you can never replace standing in a fully immersive, physical set,” said executive producer Brian Chapek.

“One of the most impressive sets we created was New Asgard, which was a complete town. The second you stepped onto it, you would swear you were there in an actual town in Norway.”

6. Watch out for the goats!

Taika is excited to introduce the goats in the film.

“There’s a Viking ship being towed by giant goats through space, my character who is made of rocks, and Russell Crowe playing Zeus. On paper, it shouldn’t work, but at the end of the shoot we’ve got a story that’s funny with high stakes," Taika shared.

The goats, Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder, are huge in scale, bearing the size of Clydesdale horses.

7. Chris revealed that he has more costumes in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' compared to his last six films.

Costume designer Mayes Rubeo said that they had around 25 costume changes for Thor throughout the movie.

“The costumes are crazy. I have more costume changes in this than I think I’ve had in the last six films combined. Thor’s sort of searching for his identity, and that’s represented in his wardrobe. The costumes and the sets aesthetically match the energy of the film — they’re another color to the painting,” Chris explained.

8. Watching the film is like listening to a metal album.

Producer Brad Winderbaum said that if "Ragnarok" was a 1980s synth-pop album, "Love and Thunder" is a metal album.

The film’s soundtrack includes more than one hit from Guns N’ Roses. The song tracks are mixed with an original score by Academy Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino and Nami Melumad.

The film's original score was recorded over 12 days with a 94-piece orchestra and a 36-member choir. The orchestra included 12 horns and eight trombones, and, interestingly, no woodwinds, which is unusual for a film score. Giacchino added guitar, drums and synth to put in the 1980s rock vibe.

8. It's a love story at its core.

Of course, the title is a dead giveaway. Love is said to be the resounding theme of the film.

“What sets this movie apart is that, at its heart, it’s a love story,” said Chapek. “We’ve seen Thor grow so much over the years. After the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ we started to see cracks in his armor. He started to feel some ownership over all the people he’s lost in his life.”

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is directed by Taika Waititi from a screenplay by Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum produce, joined by executive producers Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brian Chapek, Todd Hallowell and Chris Hemsworth.

It also stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper.

