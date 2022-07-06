Kean Cipriano holds sold-out solo concert after separating from Callalily

MANILA, Philippines — After disengaging from Callalily, singer Kean Cipriano is grateful after he held a sold-out solo concert recently.

In his Instagram account, Kean thanked his fans for attending his first solo concert in Winford Resort and Casino in Manila.

“Thank you all for coming last night! I was hella nervous before the performance especially with everything that’s going on and being thrown at me when I decided to choose myself,” he said.

“Oftentimes, people will loosely label you as selfish for choosing what’s best for you. Let them negate their world. I continue to eat judgment for breakfast,” he added.

Kean said he will never let negativities affect his career.

“All I can say, at this point in my career, is never let outside noise steer you away from what your soul is saying. Move if you must, jump if (you) need (to),” he said.

“Thank you universe for a sold out show. I am truly grateful to each person that came... Thank you @winfordmanila. Sobrang sarap ng tugtog kagabi. Ramdam na ramdam ko yung pagmamahal. Can’t wait for the next one,” he added.

Lily, formerly Callalily, recently threw a shade online against Kean.

“Masakit iwanan pero mas masakit sabihin niyang di siya nag-grow pagkatapos ka niyang pakinabangan,” the band wrote in their new Facebook account.

Kean recently revealed that he parted ways with his band of almost two decades.

"Yeah, Callalilly is done," he said.

"Callalily is done. I’m moving on, I’ve moved on, moving forward, and I wish them all the best," he added.

RELATED: Callalily looking for new vocalist, slams Kean Cipriano