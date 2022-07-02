^

Willie Revillame debunks viral AMBS station ID as fake

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 2, 2022 | 4:03pm
Willie Revillame with Manny Villar in a February 5 post.
Efren Syyap via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Television personality Willie Revillame has spoken out regarding a viral station ID for the Advanced Media Broadcasting System (AMBS) owned by the Villar family as fake.

Revillame told Pep.ph that the viral station ID was made without the permission of the Villars or any executives of AMBS.

“May ginawang station ID na may voice-over without the knowledge, without the permission of the Villars at ng AMBS," Revillae said. “Hindi totoo yun. Hindi 'yun ang original."

The TV host went on to say that viral video was an individual's original creation done without official permission and posted on their own Facebook account. According to Revillame, AMBS still does not have an approved logo.

An ctual station ID is set to be broadcast soon, Revillame confirmed. “May original na ginawa, ilalabas 'yun sa test broadcast ng Channel 2, sa analog at sa digital."

RELATED: 'Health is wealth': Willie Revillame cleared of cancer

Revillame added that any questions regarding AMBS should be addressed to the management in order to avoid any disinformation.

A test broadcast for AMBS began last June 24 on Channel 2, previously occupied by ABS-CBN — the viral video with the tagline "Kasama Ng Bawat Pilipino" began circulating the day after. 

The host shared details about the ongoing test broadcast, "Meron nang color bars. Inaayos na ang lahat... Kung anuman ang mga programang ilalagay, magkakaroon ng announcement.”

No date about the official launch of AMSB has been given yet, though it will likely follow the launch of Revillame's Will TV app.

Speculations about Revillame's involvement with AMBS emerged earlier this year after GMA confirmed the host's contract with the network would not be renewed and he was later seen with tycoon Manny Villar.

RELATED: GMA confirms Willie Revillame's departure; Willie spotted with Manny V

MANNY VILLAR

VILLAR

WILLIE REVILLAME
