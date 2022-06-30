^

Entertainment

Philippines' Alison Black enters Miss Supranational 2022 talent show finals

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
June 30, 2022 | 11:55am
Philippines' Alison Black entersÂ Miss Supranational 2022 talent show finals
Miss Supranational Philippines 2022 Alison Black
Miss Supranational

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Supranational Philippines 2022 Alison Black is one of six finalists for the Miss Supranational 2022 Talent Show over the weekend.

The professional ballerina is expected to wow the Polish audience with her classical ballet piece.

A Business graduate from the University of the Philippines-Diliman, Alison used both her business degree and ballet background to put up a ballet school for kids.

The other ladies competing for this final round are:
- Ritika Khatnani (India)
- Adinda Crisheilla (Indonesia)
- Rina Okada (Japan)
- Carissa Peart (Jamaica), and
- Regina Gonzalez Salman (Mexico)

The Night of Talent and Fashion for #Ukraine show will unfold on Saturday, July 2, at the Hotel Czarny Potok Resort Spa and Conference Hall.

Meanwhile, the Supra Chat (head to head challenge) has been rolling out. Alison is part of Supra Chat Group 7, and will be against the entrants from Indonesia, Nepal, Thailand, France, Singapore, Ireland, and Zimbabwe.

The ultimate winner in the Head to Head and Talent challenges will automatically secure a spot in the Top 25 semifinal round during the final show. Perennial show host Ivan Padrez is expected to reprise his role as master-of-ceremonies in the mid-July finals.

The 13th Miss Supranational coronation night happens on July 15 (July 16, 2 a.m., Manila time) at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheater in Nowy Sacz, Malopolska, Poland. The live broadcast will be streamed by Ktx.ph in the Philippines.

RELATED: Philippines' Alison Black to compete vs Miss Universe finalists for Miss Supranational 2022

MISS SUPRANATIONAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ruffa Gutierrez shares what ex Yilmaz Bektas joked about their daughters

Ruffa Gutierrez shares what ex Yilmaz Bektas joked about their daughters

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Ruffa Gutierrez shared what former husband Yilmaz Bektas told her after reuniting with their daughters Lorin and Venice for...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ruffa Gutierrez admits crying every day since daughters' reunion with Yilmaz Bektas

Ruffa Gutierrez admits crying every day since daughters' reunion with Yilmaz Bektas

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Talent manager Annabelle Rama revealed that her daughter Ruffa Gutierrez has been crying every day since Ruffa's daughters...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hipon Girl impresses Miss Grand International's Nawat; MGI to move to Miss Universe PH?

Hipon Girl impresses Miss Grand International's Nawat; MGI to move to Miss Universe PH?

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 4 hours ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 aspirant Herlene Nicole "Hipon Girl" Budol finally met Miss Grand International (MGI) President...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Excited, humbled&rsquo;: Toni Gonzaga, Paul Soriano on being part of Marcos inauguration

‘Excited, humbled’: Toni Gonzaga, Paul Soriano on being part of Marcos inauguration

By Nathalie Tomada | 13 hours ago
After actively supporting the campaign of President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., celebrity couple Toni...
Entertainment
fbtw
Priscilla, Lisa Marie Presley praise 'Elvis'; Elvis' last partner Linda cries foul for no mention

Priscilla, Lisa Marie Presley praise 'Elvis'; Elvis' last partner Linda cries foul for no mention

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
Baz Luhrmann has been receiving congratulations for his take on Elvis Presley, but the response he considers the most...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Candy Pangilinan's son with autism graduates from junior high with awards

Candy Pangilinan's son with autism graduates from junior high with awards

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Actress Candy Pangilinan is one proud mother to her son Quentin after he graduated from junior high school with awards.&...
Entertainment
fbtw
What Jake Ejercito learned about fatherhood from Erap

What Jake Ejercito learned about fatherhood from Erap

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 13 hours ago
After starring in ABS-CBN’s romantic-comedy series Marry Me, Marry You and in the infidelity-themed show The Broken...
Entertainment
fbtw
Elvis captures the music icon visually Baz Luhrmann&rsquo;s much-awaited film

Elvis captures the music icon visually Baz Luhrmann’s much-awaited film

By Baby A. Gil | 13 hours ago
Elvis has arrived. And it is not your usual biopic. It is more about the essence of Elvis.
Entertainment
fbtw
Natalie Portman has renewed respect for actors playing superheroes

Natalie Portman has renewed respect for actors playing superheroes

By Nathalie Tomada | 13 hours ago
It’s a tale of two Thors as Natalie Portman goes from Thor’s ex-girlfriend to The Mighty Thor in the Marvel Studios...
Entertainment
fbtw
What to expect as Gru, Minions return to theaters starting today

What to expect as Gru, Minions return to theaters starting today

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Gru and the Minions are back on the big screen, but this time, they will be going years down memory lane in the movie "Minions:...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with