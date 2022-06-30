Philippines' Alison Black entersÂ Miss Supranational 2022 talent show finals

Philippines' Alison Black enters Miss Supranational 2022 talent show finals

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Supranational Philippines 2022 Alison Black is one of six finalists for the Miss Supranational 2022 Talent Show over the weekend.

The professional ballerina is expected to wow the Polish audience with her classical ballet piece.

A Business graduate from the University of the Philippines-Diliman, Alison used both her business degree and ballet background to put up a ballet school for kids.

The other ladies competing for this final round are:

- Ritika Khatnani (India)

- Adinda Crisheilla (Indonesia)

- Rina Okada (Japan)

- Carissa Peart (Jamaica), and

- Regina Gonzalez Salman (Mexico)

The Night of Talent and Fashion for #Ukraine show will unfold on Saturday, July 2, at the Hotel Czarny Potok Resort Spa and Conference Hall.

Meanwhile, the Supra Chat (head to head challenge) has been rolling out. Alison is part of Supra Chat Group 7, and will be against the entrants from Indonesia, Nepal, Thailand, France, Singapore, Ireland, and Zimbabwe.

The ultimate winner in the Head to Head and Talent challenges will automatically secure a spot in the Top 25 semifinal round during the final show. Perennial show host Ivan Padrez is expected to reprise his role as master-of-ceremonies in the mid-July finals.

The 13th Miss Supranational coronation night happens on July 15 (July 16, 2 a.m., Manila time) at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheater in Nowy Sacz, Malopolska, Poland. The live broadcast will be streamed by Ktx.ph in the Philippines.

