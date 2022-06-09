^

Joseph Marco gives tips for a successful long distance relationship

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 9, 2022 | 6:08pm
Joseph Marco and Russian girlfriend Dasha Romanova
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Joseph Marco gave an advice to couples who are in a long-distance relationship (LDR). 

Joseph is in a LDR  with his Russian girlfriend Dasha Romanova. 

In an interview with Philstar.com on Wednesday on his upcoming series “Ang Babae Sa Likod ng Facemask,” Joseph said communication is the key for LDR. 

“I would say na communication is number one. You’ve got to be open with each other. There’s a lot of sacrifice. It’s all about choices. If you chose to stay para hindi masira ang relationship you really have to give effort in terms of making it exciting,” Joseph said.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“I think patience. Kailangan niyo din maiisip na sometimes distance can really help a relationship. Minsan kasi pag malayo kayo sa isat-isa mas ma-appreciate niyo lalo ang isat-isa. Basta be ready. Kung mahina ka at hindi mo kakayanin ang LDR, it’s going to be hard for both of you,” he added.    

LDR for years, Joseph and Dasha made it through the years. The actor said they understand each other and they are both career driven. 

“Ang maganda kasi sa amin we understand each other and we’re both career driven so inuuna talaga namin yung career namin and at the same time we’re there for each other. It’s very mature and healthy relationship,” he said. 

Joseph will star alongside Herlene Budol, also known as Hipon Girl in the series conceptualized with Puregold, produced by Chris Cahilig and directed by Victor Villanueva.

“Ang Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask” tells the story of Malta, played by Herlene, a 25-year-old cashier. Malta works hard to support her mother, Madam Baby, portrayed by seasoned actress, Ms. Mickey Ferriols.

One day at work, Malta meets the handsome but unlucky in love Sieg, played by Joseph. It’s love at first sight for Sieg, who is mesmerized by Malta’s eyes. What unfolds is the story of how Malta and Sieg find love and overcome their doubts and insecurities, and break the negative cycles of their past.

The online series will be streaming for free the digital Puregold YouTube Channel every Saturday, 6 p.m., beginning June 11, 2022. 

