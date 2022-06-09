^

Pia Wurtzbach says wedding with Jeremy Jauncey will be 'private, intimate'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 9, 2022 | 11:55am
Pia Wurtzbach and Jeremy Jauncey
Pia Wurtzbach and Jeremy Jauncey
Nigel Barker, The Philippine Tatler via Pia Wurtzbach's Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach revealed that she and fiance Jeremy Jauncey are yet to start planning their wedding.

In her Twitter account, Pia recently hosted a Q&A sessions for her fans. 

"Queen! Have you started planning for your wedding? What does your dream wedding look like?" a Twitter user asked Pia. 

"Absolutely no plans yet," Pia replied.

Pia also said that she wanted her wedding to be private and intimate. 

"But for sure I want a really private and intimate wedding. Enough of my life is on social media and there are things I wanna keep to myself," she said. 

Pia and Jeremy got engaged last May. 

In an Instagram reel shared by Pia, the couple showed a glimpse of their beach getaway together, and Pia flaunted a diamond ring on that important finger, signaling their new chapter as a betrothed couple.

"We found the perfect place to celebrate and tell you guys," Pia wrote, adding a ring emoji.

RELATED: Pia Wurtzbach, Jeremy Jauncey engaged

JEREMY JAUNCEY

PIA WURTZBACH
Philstar
