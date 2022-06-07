^

WATCH: Jenna Ortega as Wednesday

Kristofer Purnell
June 7, 2022

MANILA, Philippines — *Snap, snap*

Streaming giant Netflix has shared its first look of Jenna Ortega as the titular character of "Wednesday" from the ghoulish Addams Family.

The teaser sees Ortega's Wednesday fixing her iconic pigtails before her silhouette faces forward. As she walks into the light in her black dress to fix her white collar, she is accompanied by the disembodied hand Thing for the famous double snap of the Addams Family theme.

Tim Burton will be directing the series and serve as an executive producer. He was initially supposed to direct the 1991 "Addams Family" movie but passed due to scheduling conflicts with "Batman Returns," passing it on to his contemporary Barry Sonnenfeld.

Wednesday was portrayed by Christina Ricci, who was cast in an undisclosed role for Neflix's show in Sonnenfeld's two movies while Chloe Grace-Moretz voiced the character in the animated 2019 and 2021 films.

The "Wednesday" Netflix series will follow the titular character as a student in Nevermore Academy where she must balance education with the supernatural and mysterious happenings in her life.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, and Isaac Ordonez will portray Morticia, Gomez, and Pugsley Addams. Also in the cast are Riki Landhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, and "Game of Thrones" star Gwendoline Christie.

Jenna Ortega was last seen in the 2022 movies "Scream" and "X" and played a main role in Netflix's "You."

