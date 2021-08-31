Tim Burton's 'Wednesday Addams' cast revealed

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix recently announced the cast of Tim Burton's TV directorial debut, the live-action "Wednesday Addams" series.

"Wednesday Addams" is an eight-episode comedy focusing on Wednesday of the hit '90s cartoon show "Addams Family."

Actress Jenna Ortega will star as Wednesday while Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman will play as guest stars and as Wednesday's parents Morticia and Gomez.

Other celebrities joining the series are Hunter Doohan, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Emma Myers, Naomi J. Ogawa, Joy Sunday, Percy Hynes White, Thora Birch, Riki Lindhome and Jamie McShane.

The eight-episode series will follow Wednesday's time as a student in Nevermore Academy.

"Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore," a Netflix description reads.