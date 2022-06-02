'Like the Will Smith moment': Kristen Stewart reacts to people walking out of her new film

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kristen Stewart shared her thoughts on audiences walking out as they watch her latest movie "Crimes of the Future" directed by David Cronenberg, which also received a seven-minute standing ovation at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

"Crimes of the Future" takes a place in a dystopian universe where Viggo Mortensen's celebrity performance artist Saul Tenser has his organs operated on in a pseudo-sexual ritual.

Stweart plays an employee at a transplant center.

The body horror expert Cronenberg leaned on new levels of gore for his first film in eight years, with shots of intestines, a child autopsy and climaxing through licking open wounds.

Stewart told Insider that she does not mind at all that people walked out as early as five minutes into the movie, "Everyone loves to talk about how [Cronenberg's] movies are difficult to watch and it's fun to talk about people walking out of Cannes screenings."

She also admitted that "every single gaping, weird bruise" in Cronenberg's works are jawdropping and never repulses her, "The way I feel, it is through really visceral desire and that's the only reason we're alive. We're pleasure sacks."

In a separate interview with Vulture, Stewart recalled that audiences were silent at the film's Cannes premiere and began to wonder if they did not know how to react.

"I felt like it was the Will Smith moment where everyone was like, ‘Yes? No? No. Okay, actually no!’ Like do people have to look to their left and right to see if people like it before they clap?" Stewart said.

For Stewart, "Crimes of the Future" is so simply sweet, "There’s a delicacy to the movie that, even in the gory stuff, I was really bewitched by it."

Potential 'Twilight' reunion

Cronenberg on the other hand focused more on the standing ovation his movie got, touched by the response and hoped it was genuine.

The director previously shared that it was Robert Pattinson, who he worked with in his last two movies, who introduced him to Stewart. Pattinson and Stewart both starred in the popular "Twilight" franchise based on the books by Stephanie Meyer.

"[Pattinson and Stewart] have developed beautifully, separately, as actors,” Cronenberg said. “Making arthouse movies and successfully carrying that off."

Cronenberg added he had fun working with the two actors, and could see having a project involving them both.

He warned though that such a potential movie wouldn't be his next focus and may weigh heavily on him, saying, "Fans might expect a certain kind of relationship and that would get in the way of creating new characters for them. So, I have a strange feeling that might be problematic, so it’s only theoretical for now.”

"Crimes of the Future" will get a wide release, at least in countries who can handle the gore, this month.

