Kristen Stewart's new film 'Crimes of the Future' prompts walkout, standing ovation at Cannes

MANILA, Philippines — David Cronenberg's newest movie "Crimes of the Future" starring Kristen Stewart, Viggo Mortensen and Lea Seydoux received mixed reactions at its Cannes Film Festival premiere as several audiences walked out while others stayed to give a standing ovation.

Dozens of people were reported to have walked out of the cinema halfway through the film — some as early as the first five minutes — unable to stomach the new gore that the body horror expert David has worked on.

Some of these include shots of intestines, a child autopsy, and climaxing through licking open wounds.

Still by the credits, individuals who stayed gave a six to seven-minute standing ovation for the director and cast, marking it as the most polarizing film of this year's festival.

David said he was touched by the response and hoped it was genuine, as he already expected some people would indeed step out of the theater upon seeing his film.

"Crimes of the Future" takes a place in a dystopian universe where Viggo has his organs operated on in a pseudo-sexual ritual; Kristen plays an employee at a transplant center.

The official movie synopsis reads: “As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. Accompanied by his partner, celebrity performance artist Saul Tenser (Mortensen) showcases the metamorphosis of his organs. Meanwhile, a mysterious group tries to use Saul's notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.”

The movie wil get a wide release, at least in countries who can handle the gore, in eary June this year.