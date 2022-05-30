Maricel Soriano honors celebrity hairstylist James Cooper, who dies at 73

MANILA, Philippines — International makeup artist and hairstylist James Cooper passed away due to heart attack. He was 73.

Reports said that James suffered from a heart attack while preparing for a Santacruzan in Laguna yesterday.

He was brought to a hospital where medical officers tried to revive him but to no avail.

James is a pioneer hair and makeup artist who made it to Hollywood in the 1970s. He did the makeup of Hollywood celebrities such as Farrah Fawcett, Victoria Principal and Jamie Lee Curtis, among others.

He is also known as a stylist for local artists, especially Maricel Soriano.

Maricel took to her Instagram account to pay tribute to her late friend.

“Thank you for the many years of love and friendship, and treating me like your own daughter. You have been a big part of who I am today and I am forever grateful,” Marice wrote.

“I love you my Mother Goose ... Till we meet again,” she added.

