'The Mandalorian' Season 3 scheduled for February 2023 release

MANILA, Philippines — The "Star Wars" franchise remains to be a solid source of revenue and entertainment for Disney, with several live-action series set in a galaxy far, far away with release dates in 2023.

The third season of Emmy-nominated series "The Mandalorian" is set to come out in February 2023, over two years since the second season premiered on Disney+.

A teaser for the show saw the titular character portrayed by Pedro Pascal in a battle against Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze, as well as interacting with the youngling Grogu, more popularly known as Baby Yoda.

The Mandalorian and Grogu both appeared in the latter episodes of "The Book of Boba Fett," a spin-off of "The Mandalorian" which centered around the fan-favorite bounty hunter-turned-mob boss played by Temuera Morrison.

Related: Jude Law to star in 'Star Wars' series by 'Spider-Man' director Jon Watts

Meanwhile, the upcoming "Andor" series with Diego Luna reprising his character from "Rogue One," has already been greenlit for a second season. It will have 12 episodes just like its debut season, which will come out this August.

A trailer for the "Andor" premiere was also released, showing more scenes of the Rebel Alliance's on-the-ground resistance against the Empire.

"Ashoka," another spin-off of "The Mandalorian" following Rosario Dawson's titular Jedi, has also been slated for 2023. Hayden Christensen is expected to once more appear as Anakin Skywalker.

Christensen's return to the franchise has been a long wait, but was welcomed by fans, especially as he faces his old master Obi-Wan Kenobi in the latter's television show, which had just premiered its first two episodes — a rematch of their driven fight on Mustafar back in "Revenge of the Sith."

RELATED: Darth Vader appearance teased in new 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' trailer on Star Wars Day