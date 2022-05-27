^

Entertainment

'The Mandalorian' Season 3 scheduled for February 2023 release

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 27, 2022 | 6:41pm
'The Mandalorian' Season 3 scheduled for February 2023 release
Next chapter: Executive producer/writers Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito and Taika Waititi talk up Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

MANILA, Philippines — The "Star Wars" franchise remains to be a solid source of revenue and entertainment for Disney, with several live-action series set in a galaxy far, far away with release dates in 2023.

The third season of Emmy-nominated series "The Mandalorian" is set to come out in February 2023, over two years since the second season premiered on Disney+.

A teaser for the show saw the titular character portrayed by Pedro Pascal in a battle against Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze, as well as interacting with the youngling Grogu, more popularly known as Baby Yoda.

The Mandalorian and Grogu both appeared in the latter episodes of "The Book of Boba Fett," a spin-off of "The Mandalorian" which centered around the fan-favorite bounty hunter-turned-mob boss played by Temuera Morrison.

Related: Jude Law to star in 'Star Wars' series by 'Spider-Man' director Jon Watts

Meanwhile, the upcoming "Andor" series with Diego Luna reprising his character from "Rogue One," has already been greenlit for a second season. It will have 12 episodes just like its debut season, which will come out this August.

A trailer for the "Andor" premiere was also released, showing more scenes of the Rebel Alliance's on-the-ground resistance against the Empire.

"Ashoka," another spin-off of "The Mandalorian" following Rosario Dawson's titular Jedi, has also been slated for 2023. Hayden Christensen is expected to once more appear as Anakin Skywalker.

Christensen's return to the franchise has been a long wait, but was welcomed by fans, especially as he faces his old master Obi-Wan Kenobi in the latter's television show, which had just premiered its first two episodes — a rematch of their driven fight on Mustafar back in "Revenge of the Sith."

RELATED: Darth Vader appearance teased in new 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' trailer on Star Wars Day

STAR WARS

STAR WARS SERIES THE MANDALORIAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
James Reid is Liza Soberano's new manager

James Reid is Liza Soberano's new manager

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Talent manager Ogie Diaz revealed that James Reid is the new manager of his long-time talent Liza Soberano. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Liza Soberano to pursue Hollywood dreams

Liza Soberano to pursue Hollywood dreams

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Talent manager Ogie Diaz revealed that Liza Soberano wants to pursue a career in Hollywood. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Umiyak ako': Lolit Solis reacts to Kris Aquino's letter

'Umiyak ako': Lolit Solis reacts to Kris Aquino's letter

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Lolit Solis admitted that she broke down to tears upon reading the letter Kris Aquino sent to ...
Entertainment
fbtw
'What's up Madlang People!': Anne Curtis announces 'It's Showtime' comeback

'What's up Madlang People!': Anne Curtis announces 'It's Showtime' comeback

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Anne Curtis announced her comeback to ABS-CBN's noontime show "It's Showtime." 
Entertainment
fbtw
Ellen DeGeneres ends pioneering talk show under cloud

Ellen DeGeneres ends pioneering talk show under cloud

By Agence France-Presse | 7 hours ago
After more than 3,000 episodes, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" bowed out under a cloud after allegations of a toxic workplace...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
In photos: Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Grand Santacruzan

In photos: Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Grand Santacruzan

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 minute ago
This year's event featured the 40 Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidates, the Binibining Pilipinas 2021 queens, and Miss...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Indiana Jones 5' announces release date

'Indiana Jones 5' announces release date

By Kristofer Purnell | 37 minutes ago
After many delays, the fifth installment of "Indiana Jones" starring Harrison Ford as the bullwhip-wielding, fedora hat-clad...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Pinoy Pawnstars' launched to honor Filipino artists

'Pinoy Pawnstars' launched to honor Filipino artists

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Rapper Jayson Luzadas,  popularly known as Boss Toyo, explained why he made “Pinoy Pawnstars” on YouTube,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jude Law to star in 'Star Wars' series by 'Spider-Man' director Jon Watts

Jude Law to star in 'Star Wars' series by 'Spider-Man' director Jon Watts

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
The upcoming "Star Wars" series to be helmed by Marvel Studios' "Spider-Man" movies Jon Watts has been given an official title...
Entertainment
fbtw
James Reid gets featured on Grammys' video series with song 'California Lovin''

James Reid gets featured on Grammys' video series with song 'California Lovin''

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Actor-singer James Reid saw his music career take a leap higher after he was featured on the Recording Academy's newest episode...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with