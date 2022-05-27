^

'Pinoy Pawnstars' launched to honor Filipino artists

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 27, 2022 | 5:29pm
'Pinoy Pawnstars' launched to honor Filipino artists
Rapper and entrepreneur Jayson Luzadas, popularly known as Boss Toyo.
Jayson Luzadas via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Rapper Jayson Luzadas,  popularly known as Boss Toyo, explained why he made “Pinoy Pawnstars” on YouTube, a Filipino version of History Channel’s “Pawn Stars.”

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com during the launch of Shanti Dope and Flow G’s new song “Kamusta,” the rap artist and entrepreneur said he made the Filipino adaptation of the popular reality show to honor Filipino artists. 

“Actually fan ako ng 'Pawnstar' sa History Channel sa US. Actually 2020 ko pa siya balak gawin kaso short of funds pero ngayong 2022 nagawa ko na siya,” Jayson said. 

“Ginawa ko yon para bigyan ng halaga ‘yong mga gamit ng mga local artists natin. Kahit sapatos lang nila yan o ano, may value yan kasi pinaghirapan naman nila yung celebrity status nila dito sa Pilipinas,” he added. 

He said that he already bought things from artists and celebrities, such as a jacket which belonged to Gloc-9, some Beatles collections, Japanese masks and samurai, as well as Francis M collectibles and coins. 

“It’s open for everyone but for scheduling for safety purposes. This July, ma-out na namin sa bigger shop in Quezon City,” he said. 

“Ginawa ko talaga si Pinoy Pawnstar para sa mga local artists natin. Kasi they worked hard kung ano man sila so kailangang bigyan natin ng halaga yung mga gamit nila. Kumbaga hindi lang ibang bansa yung pinapahalagahan katulad ng gamit ni Michael Jordan,” he added.  —Video from Boss Toyo Productions

RELATEDShanti Dope, Flow G collaborate for song reminding people to check friends

 

