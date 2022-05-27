Shanti Dope, Flow G collaborate for song reminding people to check friends

Rappers Shanti Dope and Flow G in their song "Kamusta" music video launch on May 26, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino rappers Shanti Dope and Flow G released a song as reminder to check on your friends now that mental health problems are escalating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the music video launch in SM Megamall on Thursday, Philstar.com asked Shanti Dope and Flow G what is their message for people who have depression.

“Sa mga taong may pinagdadaanan, balansehin lang lahat. Kumbaga dapat di lang isip yung napapagod. Dapat mag-physical exercise para hindi lang utak natin ang napapagod. Huwag kayong matakot sa mga pinagdadaanan niyong mabigat. Sabihin niyo sa mga malalapit niyong kaibigan,” Shanti said.

“Magaling akong magtago, itatago ko yung problema ko. Feeling ko cool yon, pero hindi pala. Lahat kasi may problema at pagalingang magtago kaya ni-take advantage ko na lang yung concept ng kanta para maging example siya sa marami na mas okay harapin at kumausap ng kaibigan,” Flow G added.

Written in collaboration with Flow G, Shanti Dope’s latest release called “Kamusta” touches on a very delicate topic: depression.

It comes as a surprise that the hip-hop artists were inspired by such a theme, which only goes to show how well-rounded individuals they are and not just an echo for grunt and angst.

In terms of the lyrics, the two rappers were able to bring up the important discussion regarding mental wellness to help end stigma on depression in their own special way.

“Kamusta” will be available on all streaming platforms on May 27. The music video was directed by Jeremy Lim of Blck Mrkt.

