AJ Raval flexes rumored boyfriend Aljur Abrenica on Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress AJ Raval flexed rumored boyfriend Aljur Abrenica on social media.

In her Instagram account, the VivaMax star posted on her IG story a screenshot of a video call between her and Aljur.

In the photo, AJ seemed resting on her bed, while Aljur was riding his motorcycle.

AJ didn't put a caption on the IG story.

Last March, AJ said that she and Aljur were not yet official and pledged to update her fans once they are officially together.

“Sobrang cool lang namin ni Aljur, masaya kami sa mga situation namin. May mga priorities at problema na dapat unahin. Huwag ka mag-alala, ‘pag official na, updated ka,” AJ told her fan.

Another follower, meanwhile asked AJ: “Bakit si Aljur? Kahit nakakasira sa career mo at naging masama ka pa sa ibang tao dahil sa kanya?”

AJ answered that she didn’t care about the opinion of other people.

“Hindi naman importante sa akin ang opinyon ng ibang tao. Ang importante, ang opinyon ng malapit na tao sa akin,” she said.

“Sana makita niyo si Aljur kung paano ko siya nakikita. Napakabuti ng puso ng taong ‘yun, kung paano niya mahalin ‘yung anak niya, ‘yung pamilya niya, kung paano siya tumingin sa mga tao — pantay-pantay,” she added.

