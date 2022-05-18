^

Entertainment

AJ Raval flexes rumored boyfriend Aljur Abrenica on Instagram

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 18, 2022 | 7:50pm
AJ Raval flexes rumored boyfriend Aljur Abrenica on Instagram
Actors Aljur Abrenica and AJ Raval
Haiyan Hotel and Resort via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Actress AJ Raval flexed rumored boyfriend Aljur Abrenica on social media. 

In her Instagram account, the VivaMax star posted on her IG story a screenshot of a video call between her and Aljur. 

In the photo, AJ seemed resting on her bed, while Aljur was riding his motorcycle. 

AJ didn't put a caption on the IG story. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aj Raval (@ajravsss)

Last March, AJ said that she and Aljur were not yet official and pledged to update her fans once they are officially together. 

“Sobrang cool lang namin ni Aljur, masaya kami sa mga situation namin. May mga priorities at problema na dapat unahin. Huwag ka mag-alala, ‘pag official na, updated ka,” AJ told her fan.

Another follower, meanwhile asked AJ: “Bakit si Aljur? Kahit nakakasira sa career mo at naging masama ka pa sa ibang tao dahil sa kanya?”

AJ answered that she didn’t care about the opinion of other people. 

“Hindi naman importante sa akin ang opinyon ng ibang tao. Ang importante, ang opinyon ng malapit na tao sa akin,” she said. 

“Sana makita niyo si Aljur kung paano ko siya nakikita. Napakabuti ng puso ng taong ‘yun, kung paano niya mahalin ‘yung anak niya, ‘yung pamilya niya, kung paano siya tumingin sa mga tao — pantay-pantay,” she added. 

RELATED: 'Pag official na, updated ka': AJ Raval says relationship with Aljur Abrenica not yet official
 

AJ RAVAL

ALJUR ABRENICA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Naging kami eventually': Heart Evangelista gets candid about one-night stand experience

'Naging kami eventually': Heart Evangelista gets candid about one-night stand experience

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista revealed that she experienced a "one-night stand" but said that the guy eventually became...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ayoko nang umasa': Laurenti Dyogi shares current mindset about ABS-CBN's non-renewal of franchise

'Ayoko nang umasa': Laurenti Dyogi shares current mindset about ABS-CBN's non-renewal of franchise

By Marane A. Plaza | 1 day ago
TV and film director Laurenti Dyogi expressed in a recent press conference that he is not hoping anymore for the renewal...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Bandang huli, respect': 'Uniteam' Andrew E, 'Kakampink' Pokwang cross path in Boracay

'Bandang huli, respect': 'Uniteam' Andrew E, 'Kakampink' Pokwang cross path in Boracay

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
"Kakampink" Pokwang and "Uniteam" supporter Andrew E crossed paths in Boracay. 
Entertainment
fbtw
My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy to headline an Atlanta music festival

My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy to headline an Atlanta music festival

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Rock bands My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy are among the headliners of the 2022 Music Midtown Festival to be held this...
Entertainment
fbtw
My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy to headline an Atlanta music festival

My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy to headline an Atlanta music festival

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Rock bands My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy are among the headliners of the 2022 Music Midtown Festival to be held this...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Yeng Constantino introduces transwoman sibling

Yeng Constantino introduces transwoman sibling

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya singer Yeng Constantino introduced her transgender woman sibling to the public. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'2 Good 2 Be True' is leading TV series on Netflix Philippines

'2 Good 2 Be True' is leading TV series on Netflix Philippines

By Marane A. Plaza | 3 hours ago
Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla’s most-anticipated romantic comedy series “2 Good 2 Be True" is currently...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hi bunso:' Dimples Romana shares sonogram image, writes message for baby

'Hi bunso:' Dimples Romana shares sonogram image, writes message for baby

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Actress Dimples Romana shared to her Instagram followers a first look of her third baby with a sonogram image, even writing...
Entertainment
fbtw
How Tom Cruise survived the end of the star era

How Tom Cruise survived the end of the star era

By Agence France-Presse | 4 hours ago
"Tom Cruise is unusual as someone who has managed to retain that commercial weight even as the studios have become dominated...
Entertainment
fbtw
Guitar that broke up Oasis sells for $390,000

Guitar that broke up Oasis sells for $390,000

By Agence France-Presse | 4 hours ago
Noel Gallagher's Gibson guitar, which was broken in 2009 at the same time as the British group Oasis imploded, sold for 385,500...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with