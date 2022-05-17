^

Entertainment

Jason Momoa apologizes for photos and videos inside the Vatican's Sistine Chapel

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 17, 2022 | 4:59pm
Jason Momoa apologizes for photos and videos inside the Vatican's Sistine Chapel
Jason Momoa as Aquaman
Jason Momoa via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa drew flak after he posted on Instagram photos he took of the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City. The actor has since apologized for the incident.

Momoa was in Italy filming part of "Fast X," the tenth entry in the "Fast and Furious" franchise, when he took the time to visit the famous chapel.

He then posted photos and videos of the chapel's interior, painted by the famed artist Michelangelo, which is  considered sacred to Catholics. Guests are often prohibited from documenting their visit inside the chapel.

In a later workout video posted on Instagram, Momoa expressed his apologies, saying that he had no intentions of disrespecting anyone's culture.

Momoa explained that during his visit to the Sistine Chapel, he was taking a break from shooting when some guests wanted to have their photo taken with him, which he found odd but obliged. He also shared that the last time he was in Vatican was when he was 19 or 20 years old.

Related: 'Fast X': Tenth 'Fast & Furious' movie title unveiled, filming underway

"I was very respectful, and I asked for permission — what I thought would be okay. I would never want to do anything to disrespect someone’s culture, so if I did, I apologize. It wasn’t my intention," the actor reiterated.

He added that he gave a monetary donation and paid for his private moment inside, again repeating he did not want to offend anyone.

Momoa will be a new addition to the "Fast and Furious" franchise along with fellow superhero Brie Larson from "Captain Marvel."

Justin Lin, who had helmed five films in the series, departed from the director's chair due to creative differences and has since been replaced by action filmmaker Louis Leterrier, whose directorial works include the first two "Transporter" movies, "The Incredible Hulk," "Clash of the Titans," and "Now You See Me."

RELATED: Jason Momoa to star in live-action 'Minecraft' movie

JASON MOMOA

SISTINE CHAPEL

VATICAN CITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Rayver Cruz declares love for Julie Anne San Jose, vows to wait for her

Rayver Cruz declares love for Julie Anne San Jose, vows to wait for her

By Marane A. Plaza | 5 hours ago
Actor Rayver Cruz declared his love for singer-actress Julie Anne San Jose during the latter's birthday celebration, promising...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ayoko nang umasa': Laurenti Dyogi shares current mindset about ABS-CBN's non-renewal of franchise

'Ayoko nang umasa': Laurenti Dyogi shares current mindset about ABS-CBN's non-renewal of franchise

By Marane A. Plaza | 3 hours ago
TV and film director Laurenti Dyogi expressed in a recent press conference that he is not hoping anymore for the renewal...
Entertainment
fbtw
Amber Heard says trial is 'torture,' wants to 'move on'

Amber Heard says trial is 'torture,' wants to 'move on'

By Chris Lefkow | 8 hours ago
Amber Heard testified on Monday that the multi-million dollar defamation suit filed against her by her former husband Johnny...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo buys apartment in Madrid, Spain

Bea Alonzo buys apartment in Madrid, Spain

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo revealed that she bought an apartment in Madrid, Spain. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Season 3 of 'Bridgerton' skips ahead to book 4, focuses on Penelope and Colin

Season 3 of 'Bridgerton' skips ahead to book 4, focuses on Penelope and Colin

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Netflix's hit series "Bridgerton" has already been confirmed for a third season following the success of its first two outings,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Netizens defend sighting of Xian Lim, Barbie Imperial at Davao Oriental hotel

Netizens defend sighting of Xian Lim, Barbie Imperial at Davao Oriental hotel

By Kristofer Purnell | 35 minutes ago
Rumors quickly erupted, then were subsequently squashed, after a photo of actors Xiam Lim and Barbie Imperial together in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Cannes film fest launches with veterans and zombies

Cannes film fest launches with veterans and zombies

By Agence France-Presse | 36 minutes ago
The red carpet is ready for the opening of the 75th Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, with Oscar winner Forest Whitaker as...
Entertainment
fbtw
Michael Jackson's 40th anniversary edition of 'Thriller' to feature unreleased songs

Michael Jackson's 40th anniversary edition of 'Thriller' to feature unreleased songs

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
The King of Pop may be gone, but he still finds ways to surprise fans as the upcoming 40th anniversary edition of Michael...
Entertainment
fbtw
Red Velvet returning to the Philippines for 'extraordinary' concert in July

Red Velvet returning to the Philippines for 'extraordinary' concert in July

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Successful Kpop group Red Velvet will be headlining the “Be You: The World will Adjust” concert this July...
Entertainment
fbtw
Star power no more? The impact of celebrity endorsements amid disinformation in 2022 polls

Star power no more? The impact of celebrity endorsements amid disinformation in 2022 polls

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
Star power does not look like it used to in the days. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with