Jason Momoa apologizes for photos and videos inside the Vatican's Sistine Chapel

MANILA, Philippines — "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa drew flak after he posted on Instagram photos he took of the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City. The actor has since apologized for the incident.

Momoa was in Italy filming part of "Fast X," the tenth entry in the "Fast and Furious" franchise, when he took the time to visit the famous chapel.

He then posted photos and videos of the chapel's interior, painted by the famed artist Michelangelo, which is considered sacred to Catholics. Guests are often prohibited from documenting their visit inside the chapel.

In a later workout video posted on Instagram, Momoa expressed his apologies, saying that he had no intentions of disrespecting anyone's culture.

Momoa explained that during his visit to the Sistine Chapel, he was taking a break from shooting when some guests wanted to have their photo taken with him, which he found odd but obliged. He also shared that the last time he was in Vatican was when he was 19 or 20 years old.

Related: 'Fast X': Tenth 'Fast & Furious' movie title unveiled, filming underway

"I was very respectful, and I asked for permission — what I thought would be okay. I would never want to do anything to disrespect someone’s culture, so if I did, I apologize. It wasn’t my intention," the actor reiterated.

He added that he gave a monetary donation and paid for his private moment inside, again repeating he did not want to offend anyone.

Momoa will be a new addition to the "Fast and Furious" franchise along with fellow superhero Brie Larson from "Captain Marvel."

Justin Lin, who had helmed five films in the series, departed from the director's chair due to creative differences and has since been replaced by action filmmaker Louis Leterrier, whose directorial works include the first two "Transporter" movies, "The Incredible Hulk," "Clash of the Titans," and "Now You See Me."

RELATED: Jason Momoa to star in live-action 'Minecraft' movie