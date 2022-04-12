^

'Captain Marvel' star Brie Larson joins cast of 'Fast and Furious 10'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 12, 2022 | 11:53am
MANILA, Philippines — The "Fast and Furious" franchise is only about to get more marvelous with the inclusion of Oscar-winner Brie Larson in its upcoming tenth installment, as confirmed by star and fellow Marvel alum Vin Diesel.

Diesel, who plays Dom Torretto in the franchise, posted on Instagram a photo of himself with Larson, saying, "You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology."

The actor added, "Beyond her beauty, her intellect, her Oscar haha… is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for."

He ended the caption by welcoming her to the "Fast and Furious" family, a theme in the films that has become a viral sensation on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

Larson, best known for her role as the titular hero in Marvel's "Captain Marvel," confirmed her casting in another Instagram post, saying, "Excited doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel about joining the Fast family."

The tenth "Fast and Furious" film will again be directed by Justin Lin, his sixth helming in the franchise, slated for release in May 2023. Joining Diesel and Larson in the high-profile cast are Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, Cardi B, Daniela Melchior, and John Cena, as well as returning faces such as Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Sung Kang, and Jason Statham.

It will be split into two parts, with the eleventh movie also to be headed by Lin being the final film in the franchise that has spanned over twenty years.

