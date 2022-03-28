^

Modern Living

WATCH: Ivana Alawi gives Villa Bridgerton house tour

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
March 28, 2022 | 5:03pm
WATCH: Ivana Alawi gives Villa Bridgerton house tour
Ivana Alawi in Villa Bridgerton
Netflix/Released

MANILA, Philippines — Ivana Alawi knows how to live out your "Bridgerton" fantasies. 

The actress-vlogger shared a video of herself in a grandiose ball gown ala Daphne Bridgerton, with Villa Bridgerton in Quezon City as the backdrop.

The New Manila mansion in Quezon City allows the series fans experience the British Regency era through the villa.

Netflix has opened the Villa Bridgerton, glammed up to give "Bridgerton" fans a glimpse into the grand and elegant world of the series.

 

 

Villa Bridgerton is located at 35 Broadway Avenue, Corner 9th Street, New Manila, Quezon City and open to the public until April 3.

"Bridgerton" returns for a second season on the streaming service last March 25. From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, the second season follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. — Video from Netflix Philippines via YouTube

RELATED: First look at 'Bridgerton' season 2

BRIDGERTON

NETFLIX
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
WATCH: Ivana Alawi gives Villa Bridgerton house tour
2 hours ago

WATCH: Ivana Alawi gives Villa Bridgerton house tour

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 2 hours ago
Ivana Alawi knows how to live out your "Bridgerton" fantasies. 
Modern Living
fbtw
Why black will always be a smart home renovation color idea
Sponsored
3 days ago

Why black will always be a smart home renovation color idea

3 days ago
Here are all the reasons why black is always a good idea for your home.
Modern Living
fbtw

PAL is reborn at 81 with a youthful outlook

By Millet M. Mananquil | 9 days ago
Philippine Airlines turns 81 this year. But at 81, PAL gets reborn as a cool, high-tech airline that looks to the future with a youthful vibe. How so?
9 days ago
Modern Living
fbtw
An evening of good food, drinks and laughter
9 days ago

An evening of good food, drinks and laughter

By Johnny Litton | 9 days ago
Stylish longtime best friends Connie Haw and Agile Zamora recently organized and hosted an enjoyable party for several of...
Modern Living
fbtw
'95% finished!': Ryzza Mae Dizon gives tour of dream home
12 days ago

'95% finished!': Ryzza Mae Dizon gives tour of dream home

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 12 days ago
Former child star Ryzza Mae Dizon gave a tour of her almost finished home in a YouTube vlog.
Modern Living
fbtw
Salcedo Auctions highlights important Philippine art and furniture
March 12, 2022 - 12:00am

Salcedo Auctions highlights important Philippine art and furniture

By Anna Martelino | March 12, 2022 - 12:00am
Salcedo Auctions holds its first major auction of the year, “Important Philippine Art & Furniture, including Tribal...
Modern Living
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with