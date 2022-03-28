WATCH: Ivana Alawi gives Villa Bridgerton house tour

MANILA, Philippines — Ivana Alawi knows how to live out your "Bridgerton" fantasies.

The actress-vlogger shared a video of herself in a grandiose ball gown ala Daphne Bridgerton, with Villa Bridgerton in Quezon City as the backdrop.

The New Manila mansion in Quezon City allows the series fans experience the British Regency era through the villa.

Netflix has opened the Villa Bridgerton, glammed up to give "Bridgerton" fans a glimpse into the grand and elegant world of the series.

Villa Bridgerton is located at 35 Broadway Avenue, Corner 9th Street, New Manila, Quezon City and open to the public until April 3.

"Bridgerton" returns for a second season on the streaming service last March 25. From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, the second season follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. — Video from Netflix Philippines via YouTube

