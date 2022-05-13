'Tumulong at sumuporta': 'Kakampink' Gloc-9 calls for unity

MANILA, Philippines — Rapper Gloc-9 calls for support and unity after his personal bet Vice President Leni Robredo was defeated by Bongbong Marcos in the national elections.

During the music video launch of his new song “Kumpisal” featuring rapper Skusta Clee on Thursday, Gloc said the people have decided, so it’s time for the people to support the one who chose by the majority and won.

“Alam naman ng tao kung sino ang aking pinili. Pero at the same time ako ay taga dito sa bansa natin at ako ay Pilipino at kababayan ko lahat. Sabi nga nila, narinig na ang boses ng mga tao so sino ako para kumontra don,” he said.

“Ako ay handa na tumulong at sumuporta sa kung ano mang makakabuti sa lahat. Minsan it sad na nagiging divided tayo, dapat hindi e. Tapos na ang eleksyon, kung mayroon na tayong napiling pinuno, suportahan natin para ang makinabang ay ang dapat makinabang,” he added.

Gloc is hoping that the Marcos government will help the poor as well as the Original Pilipino Music (OPM) industry.

“Napakadami nating trabahuhin para sa mga kababayan natin. Ang isyu dito ay hindi ang mga kayang bilhin ng mga mayayaman e, ang isyu dito ay para sa mga kababayan natin na nasa laylayan,” he said.

“Well kung makakakuha kami ng tulog sa government para i-promote ang OPM sa buong mundo. I think na dapat mag-move on ka na, kung ito talaga ang desisyon ng lahat, dapat nating i-honor. Kaya nga eleksyon e. Pag may nanalo na, sama-sama tayong sumuporta,” he added.

Gloc-9 is set to release the music video for his single "Kumpisal” today, which is from his Pilak album in celebration of his 25th anniversary in the Philippine music industry.

Joining him in this string-fueled and vibrant collaboration is Skusta Clee. Written and composed by Gloc-9 with musical arrangement, mixed and mastered by Thyro Alfaro, the song looks into the dynamics of the Catholic sacrament of confession from the perspective of a confessee.

The zany visual was shot inside a church with guest appearances by Shanti Dope, DJ Klumcee and Hellmerry.

Prior to this release, Gloc-9 was able to drop singles “Paliwanag” with Yeng Constantino and “Pilak” as part of his 25th anniversary album.

