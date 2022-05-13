^

Entertainment

'Tumulong at sumuporta': 'Kakampink' Gloc-9 calls for unity

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 13, 2022 | 5:14pm
'Tumulong at sumuporta': 'Kakampink' Gloc-9 calls for unity
Rapper Gloc-9
Gloc-9 via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Rapper Gloc-9 calls for support and unity after his personal bet Vice President Leni Robredo was defeated by Bongbong Marcos in the national elections.

During the music video launch of his new song “Kumpisal” featuring rapper Skusta Clee on Thursday, Gloc said the people have decided, so it’s time for the people to support the one who chose by the majority and won. 

“Alam naman ng tao kung sino ang aking pinili. Pero at the same time ako ay taga dito sa bansa natin at ako ay Pilipino at kababayan ko lahat. Sabi nga nila, narinig na ang boses ng mga tao so sino ako para kumontra don,” he said.  

“Ako ay handa na tumulong at sumuporta sa kung ano mang makakabuti sa lahat. Minsan it sad na nagiging divided tayo, dapat hindi e. Tapos na ang eleksyon, kung mayroon na tayong napiling pinuno, suportahan natin para ang makinabang ay ang dapat makinabang,” he added.  

Gloc is hoping that the Marcos government will help the poor as well as the Original Pilipino Music (OPM) industry. 

“Napakadami nating trabahuhin para sa mga kababayan natin. Ang isyu dito ay hindi ang mga kayang bilhin ng mga mayayaman e, ang isyu dito ay para sa mga kababayan natin na nasa laylayan,” he said.  

“Well kung makakakuha kami ng tulog sa government para i-promote ang OPM sa buong mundo.  I think na dapat mag-move on ka na, kung ito talaga ang desisyon ng lahat, dapat nating i-honor. Kaya nga eleksyon e. Pag may nanalo na, sama-sama tayong sumuporta,” he added. 

Gloc-9 is set to release the music video for his single "Kumpisal” today, which is from his Pilak album in celebration of his 25th anniversary in the Philippine music industry. 

Joining him in this string-fueled and vibrant collaboration is Skusta Clee. Written and composed by Gloc-9 with musical arrangement, mixed and mastered by Thyro Alfaro, the song looks into the dynamics of the Catholic sacrament of confession from the perspective of a confessee.

The zany visual was shot inside a church with guest appearances by Shanti Dope, DJ Klumcee and Hellmerry.

Prior to this release, Gloc-9 was able to drop singles “Paliwanag” with Yeng Constantino and “Pilak” as part of his 25th anniversary album. 

RELATED: EZ Mil turns emotional performing with idol Gloc-9
 

GLOC-9
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'I miss your old boobs': Derek Ramsay says as Ellen Adarna gets rid of breast implants

'I miss your old boobs': Derek Ramsay says as Ellen Adarna gets rid of breast implants

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Ellen Adarna revealed that she had her breast implants removed.
Entertainment
fbtw
'No more tears, pain': Sharon Cuneta, Gina Alajar pay tribute to long-time friend Fanny Serrano

'No more tears, pain': Sharon Cuneta, Gina Alajar pay tribute to long-time friend Fanny Serrano

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Actress Sharon Cuneta paid tribute to her long-time friend Fanny Serrano who died recently. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Trenta usapan natin': Daniel Padilla ready to marry Kathryn Bernardo

'Trenta usapan natin': Daniel Padilla ready to marry Kathryn Bernardo

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Daniel Padilla told girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo that he is ready to marry her. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss World Philippines 2022: Get to know Hans Montenegro's daughter Ashley Subijano Montenegro

Miss World Philippines 2022: Get to know Hans Montenegro's daughter Ashley Subijano Montenegro

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 days ago
Russia's Rutube video platform remained offline for a second day on Tuesday, after a massive cyberattack knocked...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss World Philippines 2022: Get to know Hans Montenegro's daughter Ashley Subijano Montenegro

Miss World Philippines 2022: Get to know Hans Montenegro's daughter Ashley Subijano Montenegro

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 days ago
Russia's Rutube video platform remained offline for a second day on Tuesday, after a massive cyberattack knocked...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams open to do 'The Greatest Showman' sequel

Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams open to do 'The Greatest Showman' sequel

By Kristofer Purnell | 45 minutes ago
Actors Hugh Jackman and Michelle Williams, who both starred in the 2017 musical film "The Greatest Showman," have expressed...
Entertainment
fbtw
Skusta Clee shares regret amid nth breakup with Zeinab Harake

Skusta Clee shares regret amid nth breakup with Zeinab Harake

By Jan Milo Severo | 51 minutes ago
After his confirmed breakup for the nth time with content creator Zeinab Harake, rapper Skusta Clee shared his regret about...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Kakampink' Michael V pens poem for Bongbong Marcos

'Kakampink' Michael V pens poem for Bongbong Marcos

By Jan Milo Severo | 57 minutes ago
Kapuso comedian Michael V penned a poem for upcoming President Bongbong Marcos after partial results showed he’s leading...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rebel Wilson hints at new relationship following massive weight loss

Rebel Wilson hints at new relationship following massive weight loss

By Marane A. Plaza | 1 hour ago
Actress Rebel Wilson updated her fans with her relationship status.
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss World Philippines 2022 candidates meet the press; Ashley Montenegro wins physique award

Miss World Philippines 2022 candidates meet the press; Ashley Montenegro wins physique award

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 hour ago
The Miss World-Philippines (MWP) organization formally presented their official lineup of candidates at the poolside of The...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with