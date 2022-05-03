EZ Mil turns emotional performing with idol Gloc-9

Rappers EZ Mil and Gloc-9 in EZ Mil: Panalo Homecoming Tour in New Frontier Theater on April 29.

MANILA, Philippines — Rapper EZ Mil turned emotional when he performed with his idol Gloc-9 in his first concert in Manila last Friday.

EZ and Gloc had a collaboration on stage singing "Hari ng Tondo" with her younger sister Raynn singing the chorus.

After the number EZ and Gloc hugged each other as EZ was seen crying.

EZ, in his past interview, said that he grew up watching Gloc 9.

Apart from Gloc, EZ was supported by other OPM artists such as rapper Loonie, Ron Henley, H Bomb and Kamikazee on his first concert.

At the end of the concert, EZ had a strong performance performing his hit song "Panalo" to the delight of the crowd.

Presented by Mak Entertainment Services, “EZ Mil: Panalo Homecoming Tour 2022” will be in Albay Astrodome on May 6, Baguio City on May 13 and Subic on May 15.

RELATED: Rapper EZ Mil apologizes for twisting truth about Lapu-Lapu in viral song