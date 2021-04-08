THE BUDGETARIAN
Janella Salvador, Markus Paterson call out baby's bashers
Celebrity couple Markus Paterson and Janella Salvador with their son Jude
Janella Salvador via Instagram

Janella Salvador, Markus Paterson call out baby's bashers

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 8, 2021 - 12:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Janella Salvador and Markus Paterson called out social media users who were bashing their infant son Jude. 

In his Twitter account, Markus posted a screenshot of the social media users' comments on Jude. 

“Let’s be honest. I’m no stranger to bashing. But come for my son and I will come for you. People like this make me sick, wala pang isang taon anak ko and ya’ll making fun of a NEWBORN. Not gonna erase the names, proud nyo eh,” Markus wrote in the caption. 

Janella, meanwhile, posted the profile of a certain Gabriel Anunciacion who is allegedly actively bashing Jude. 

 

 

“Your humor must be really fucked up to make fun of a baby. I can take all the bashing in the world directed at me with grace, but direct it at my innocent son and you’ll definitely hear from me,” Janella wrote.  

“PS you sure about making fun of Jude’s face? You sure, bud? Sure na? Yikes. Ayt,” she added. 

 

 

In another tweet, Janella said Gabriel and his mother already apologized to them. 

“Update: Gabriel, his mother, and some of the people who commented on his post apologized to us personally. We do accept their apology, however, I hope this is a lesson learned for them to be responsible and kind on social media,” she said. 

 

 

Jude was born in October 20 last year in United Kingdom. The couple introduced their son to the public last January. 

RELATED: Secret's out: Janella Salvador, Markus Paterson reveal details about baby hidden for months

