Aqua's 'Barbie Girl' song won't be used in the live-action 'Barbie' movie

MANILA, Philippines — '90s kids will be very familiar with Aqua's hit song "Barbie Girl." But don't expect it to make an appearance at the upcoming live-action "Barbie" movie starring Margot Robbie as the titular character.

Ulrich Møller-Jørgensen, manager of Aqua's lead singer Lene Nystrøm, told Variety that the song "will not be used in the movie” but did not elaborate further.

The issue may stem from a past lawsuit between Aqua and Mattel, the creators of the original Barbie doll. Mattell is also one of the producers of the movie.

Mattel had previously filed a case against MCA Records, which distributed "Barbie Girl" in the United States, for trademark infringement saying the song's lyrics could damage the Barbie doll brand.

MCA Records replied by saying the song was protected by the United States' First Amendment and countersued for defamation. A California court dismissed both lawsuits, as well as Mattel's attempt to appeal.

As of writing "Barbie Girl" has over 1 billion views on YouTube.

"Barbie" stars a huge ensemble cast with Robbie is joined by Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell and Ryan Gosling as Barbie's beau Ken.

"Lady Bird" director Greta Gerwig is directing the movie and is co-writing with her real-life partner Noah Baumbach.

