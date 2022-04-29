^

Mothers' Day: Maricel Laxa, Mariz Ricketts return to showbiz

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 29, 2022 | 11:10am
Mothers' Day: Maricel Laxa, Mariz Ricketts return to showbiz
Mariz Ricketts and Maricel Laxa
GMA Network

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities Maricel Laza and Mariz Ricketts made their showbiz comeback via GMA-7 series "Apoy Sa Langit."

At the teleserye’s press conference recently, Maricel said her kids encouraged her to return to showbiz. 

“Sabi nila, 'Mom, you know, we’re fine. You’ve given us enough time. It’s time for you to shine now.' And I didn’t think of myself coming back to showbiz or even imagining na magkakaroon pa ako ng second wind and season na mae-enjoy ko talaga,” Maricel said.

“Ngayon, I am just so happy na I have their blessing and excited sila na malaman kung ano 'yung mga bago kong natututunan. Tapos marami rin akong nae-explore na mga bagay na nagugulat ako so naggo-grow ako. Naggo-grow din 'yung audience. And natutuwa akong may pagkakataon pa na ganito na ibinigay sa isang artista na nagbabalik kasi hindi naman lahat nabibigyan ng pagkakataon,” she added. 

For Mariz, her showbiz return comes at a perfect time. 

“There were offers before pero hindi talaga nagma-materialize. Hindi nagpo-progress. Ito lang 'yung project na parang talagang may pinagdaanan and this came to me at the most perfect time. I was ready, my family was ready, Ronnie is ready,” Mariz said. 

“Alam ko naman ang set-up ng bagong mundo ng taping, lock-in, pandemic pa rin tayo, so in-embrace namin ni Ronnie ang chance na 'yun. This is the first time na nagkahiwalay kami nang matagal. For 28 years, hindi kami naghihiwalay and ito 'yung challenge sa amin. Pero surprisingly, nag-enjoy ako. Nakakita ako ng second family sa grupo na 'to," she added. 

MARICEL LAXA-PANGILINAN

MARIZ RICKETTS
