Baron Geisler finishes college Theology course; pushes for less porn, more family movies

Baron Geisler and wife Jamie Evangelista in an image posted on Facebook on October 10, 2020

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Baron Geisler revealed that his wife Jamie Evangelista is asking him for an annulment.

In his Facebook account, Baron said he appreciated those congratulatory messages he received after his graduation.

“Guys, I appreciate your congratulatory messages but I really did not work that hard to earn a degree in Theology, I take it as a blessing. I am still a work in progress. I'm still in treatment for my alcohol addiction, hoping that I will get better roles in the future,” he said.

“Hopefully, Vivamax will create movies that promote good family values and not just soft porn content for the reason that sex sells. Invest on acting workshops and character development. It is contradictory to my beliefs as a Christian and my image as a transformed family man. I am not proud of it and it's taking a toll on my marriage, from my wife who is demanding for an annulment. God bless us all,” he added.

In an interview with Philstar.com last Tuesday during the launch of "VivaMax Summer To The Max," Baron said he’s grateful that he finished Theology.

“Nag-graduate po ako ng college with the course AB Theology. Sa wakas natapos na po ako. Last September ako natapos ngayon lang 'yung martsa, nakuha ko na 'yung transcript ko and in two weeks I'm getting my diploma,” he shared.

“I'm thinking of... may options kasi don na pwede ako sa education for guidance and counseling. Of course kaya ko namang pagsabayin ang pagaartista at school kasi modular naman,” he added.

RELATED: Jamie Evangelista explains viral video with husband Baron Geisler