^

Entertainment

Baron Geisler finishes college Theology course; pushes for less porn, more family movies

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 28, 2022 | 3:25pm
Baron Geisler finishes college Theology course; pushes for less porn, more family movies
Baron Geisler and wife Jamie Evangelista in an image posted on Facebook on October 10, 2020
Baron Geisler via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Baron Geisler revealed that his wife Jamie Evangelista is asking him for an annulment. 

In his Facebook account, Baron said he appreciated those congratulatory messages he received after his graduation. 

“Guys, I appreciate your congratulatory messages but I really did not work that hard to earn a degree in Theology, I take it as a blessing. I am still a work in progress. I'm still in treatment for my alcohol addiction, hoping that I will get better roles in the future,” he said.  

“Hopefully, Vivamax will create movies that promote good family values and not just soft porn content for the reason that sex sells. Invest on acting workshops and character development. It is contradictory to my beliefs as a Christian and my image as a transformed family man. I am not proud of it and it's taking a toll on my marriage, from my wife who is demanding for an annulment. God bless us all,” he added. 

In an interview with Philstar.com last Tuesday during the launch of "VivaMax Summer To The Max," Baron said he’s grateful that he finished Theology. 

“Nag-graduate po ako ng college with the course AB Theology. Sa wakas natapos na po ako. Last September ako natapos ngayon lang 'yung martsa, nakuha ko na 'yung transcript ko and in two weeks I'm getting my diploma,” he shared.

“I'm thinking of... may options kasi don na pwede ako sa education for guidance and counseling. Of course kaya ko namang pagsabayin ang pagaartista at school kasi modular naman,” he added.  

RELATED: Jamie Evangelista explains viral video with husband Baron Geisler

ACTOR BARON GEISLER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Christine Bermas replaces AJ Raval in 'Scorpio Nights' remake
Exclusive

Christine Bermas replaces AJ Raval in 'Scorpio Nights' remake

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Showbiz newcomer Christine Bermas admitted that she felt the pressure when she was given the lead role in the upcoming movie...
Entertainment
fbtw
Michelle Dee bags most Miss Universe Philippines 2022 special awards

Michelle Dee bags most Miss Universe Philippines 2022 special awards

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 6 hours ago
At the close of the preliminaries, several special awards were given out. And the recipients were:
Entertainment
fbtw
Alleged third party on Zeinab Harake, Skusta Clee relationship speaks up

Alleged third party on Zeinab Harake, Skusta Clee relationship speaks up

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
The girl who is the alleged third party between content creator Zeinab Harake and rapper Skusta Clee cleared her name saying...
Entertainment
fbtw
Angeline Quinto gives birth to baby boy

Angeline Quinto gives birth to baby boy

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Kapamilya singer Angeline Quinto is now a mother as she gave birth to her son last night. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Angeline Quinto gives birth to baby boy

Angeline Quinto gives birth to baby boy

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Kapamilya singer Angeline Quinto is now a mother as she gave birth to her son last night. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Disney unveils title, release date for 'Avatar 2'

Disney unveils title, release date for 'Avatar 2'

By Kristofer Purnell | 56 minutes ago
At long last, the much-awaited sequel to the global blockbuster "Avatar" has been given an official title as well a release...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sandara Park flaunts Filipino speaking skills in Dubai

Sandara Park flaunts Filipino speaking skills in Dubai

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
2NE1 member Sandara Park flaunted once more her fluency in Filipino after ordering at a restaurant in Dubai using the...
Entertainment
fbtw
3 Binibining Pilipinas candidates withdraw; Hipon Girl is Binibini no. 8

3 Binibining Pilipinas candidates withdraw; Hipon Girl is Binibini no. 8

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) announced the official order of candidates who will compete at the 2022 edition...
Entertainment
fbtw
How to nurture kids' EQ: Kristine Hermosa-Sotto shares tips

How to nurture kids' EQ: Kristine Hermosa-Sotto shares tips

By Marane A. Plaza | 2 hours ago
Actress Kristine Hermosa shared how important it is for her to nurture the emotional quotient of her kids, citing tips and...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Dancing through life with you': Kathryn Bernardo tells Daniel Padilla in sweet birthday message

'Dancing through life with you': Kathryn Bernardo tells Daniel Padilla in sweet birthday message

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo had a short but sweet birthday message to boyfriend Daniel Padilla who celebrated his 27th...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with