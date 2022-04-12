Jamie Evangelista explains viral video with husband Baron Geisler

Baron Geisler and wife Jamie Evangelista in an image posted on Facebook on October 10, 2020

MANILA, Philippines — Baron Geisler's wife Jamie Evangelista explained the viral video wherein he and the actor were seen fighting.

The video saw Evangelista throwing a water jug at the actor.

In Ogie Diaz's YouTube channel, Jamie left a message explaining that Baron was supposed to fly to Manila that time for work, but he missed his flight because he was drunk.

"Last Saturday, uminom siya knowing may trabaho siya sa Manila on Monday. We were scheduled to leave Sunday morning, pero obviously we missed the flight kasi nga umiinom siya. May friend siya, yung tinatawag kong 'Sugar Mommy,' kasi she picks him up and kinukunsinti pag-inom niya and dinala siya sa hotel,” Jamie said.

"He messaged me na he was ready to fly na Sunday night, pero when I went to the hotel umiinom pa rin. Kaya nagalit na ako kasi ilang ticket na ang nasayang. I've been very patient and forgiving for how many years so napuno na siguro ako," she added.

Jamie said that she called a rehabilitation center in Manila so Baron can detox, but he got paranoid.

"Tumawag ako ng taga-rehab para maka-detox siya doon a few days and ma-resched ang dubbing sa Manila. But he got so paranoid. Nag-video siya, I guess, to seek sympathy. Anyway, I apologize for my inappropriate behavior dun sa video,” she said.

She asked the public to understand Baron’s situation, and emphasized that the actor needs help, and that he has to pull himself together.

"I'm still hoping and praying na ma-overcome niya talaga ang addiction niya sa alcohol in God's perfect timing. Intindihin na lang natin kasi may chemical imbalance na talaga siya. Pero he also has to help himself," she said.

Baron, meanwhile, took to his Facebook account to apologize for uploading the video.

“I am sorry.. (no) one is perfect.... I wish I had a magic book to turn things around.. I am a terrible person," he said. —Video from Ogie Diaz Showbiz Updates YouTube channel

