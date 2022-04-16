Michael Cera, Issa Rae among new additions to live-action 'Barbie' movie

Composite image of Michael Cera, Margot Robbie and Issa Rae, who will star in the upcoming live-action "Barbie" movie

MANILA, Philippines — The star-studded cast of the upcoming live-action "Barbie" movie, with Margot Robbie as the titular character, continues to grow bigger with the addition of more high-profile celebrities.

Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, and Oscar-winning actor-director Emerald Fennell are among the new names who will be joining Robbie on the cast list that already includes America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, and Ryan Gosling as Barbie's famous beau Ken.

Prior to this annoucement, veteran comedian Will Ferrell was cast to play the CEO of a toy company which "may or may not be Mattel," the manufacturer of Barbie dolls for over 60 years now. Ferrell's casting was presumably the last inclusion to an already-packed cast, but it seems Warner Bros. and Mattel are eager to make the film even bigger.

Related: Will Ferrell joins cast of live-action 'Barbie' movie led by Margot Robbie

Michael Cera is best known for his roles in "Arrested Development," "Superbad," "Juno," and the titular character in "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World." Issa Rae is the co-creator, co-writer, and star of HBO's multi-nominated comedy show "Insecure."

Emerald Fennell won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for "Promising Young Woman," which she also directed and produced. Kingsley Ben-Adir has played famous real-life figures such as Malcolm X in "One Night in Miami..." and Barack Obama in "The Comey Rule."

Rhea Perlman is the wife of actor-director Danny DeVito, where they starred together as the Wormwoods in "Matilda," and an Emmy-winner for the long-running comedy series "Cheers."

Also among the new cast additions for the "Barbie" movie are Mackey's "Sex Education" co-star Ncuti Gatwa and Connor Swindells, Ferrell's "Eurovison Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" co-star Jamie Demetriou, and Scott Evans (brother of "Captain America" actor Chris Evans).

"Lady Bird" director Greta Gerwig will helm the movie and is co-writing the script with her real-life partner Noah Baumbach. The live-action "Barbie" film is slated for a 2023 release.

RELATED: Margot Robbie to portray Barbie in first live-action film

Barbie picks Filipino-American doctor as a model for COVID-19 frontliner dolls