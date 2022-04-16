^

Movies

Michael Cera, Issa Rae among new additions to live-action 'Barbie' movie

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 16, 2022 | 5:56pm
Michael Cera, Issa Rae among new additions to live-action 'Barbie' movie
Composite image of Michael Cera, Margot Robbie and Issa Rae, who will star in the upcoming live-action "Barbie" movie
AFP / Angela Weiss, Michael Tran

MANILA, Philippines — The star-studded cast of the upcoming live-action "Barbie" movie, with Margot Robbie as the titular character, continues to grow bigger with the addition of more high-profile celebrities.

Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, and Oscar-winning actor-director Emerald Fennell are among the new names who will be joining Robbie on the cast list that already includes America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, and Ryan Gosling as Barbie's famous beau Ken.

Prior to this annoucement, veteran comedian Will Ferrell was cast to play the CEO of a toy company which "may or may not be Mattel," the manufacturer of Barbie dolls for over 60 years now. Ferrell's casting was presumably the last inclusion to an already-packed cast, but it seems Warner Bros. and Mattel are eager to make the film even bigger.

Related: Will Ferrell joins cast of live-action 'Barbie' movie led by Margot Robbie

Michael Cera is best known for his roles in "Arrested Development," "Superbad," "Juno," and the titular character in "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World." Issa Rae is the co-creator, co-writer, and star of HBO's multi-nominated comedy show "Insecure."

Emerald Fennell won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for "Promising Young Woman," which she also directed and produced. Kingsley Ben-Adir has played famous real-life figures such as Malcolm X in "One Night in Miami..." and Barack Obama in "The Comey Rule."

Rhea Perlman is the wife of actor-director Danny DeVito, where they starred together as the Wormwoods in "Matilda," and an Emmy-winner for the long-running comedy series "Cheers."

Also among the new cast additions for the "Barbie" movie are Mackey's "Sex Education" co-star Ncuti Gatwa and Connor Swindells, Ferrell's "Eurovison Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" co-star Jamie Demetriou, and Scott Evans (brother of "Captain America" actor Chris Evans).

"Lady Bird" director Greta Gerwig will helm the movie and is co-writing the script with her real-life partner Noah Baumbach. The live-action "Barbie" film is slated for a 2023 release.

RELATED: Margot Robbie to portray Barbie in first live-action film
Barbie picks Filipino-American doctor as a model for COVID-19 frontliner dolls

BARBIE

MARGOT ROBBIE

MICHAEL CERA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Will Ferrell joins cast of live-action 'Barbie' movie led by Margot Robbie
4 days ago

Will Ferrell joins cast of live-action 'Barbie' movie led by Margot Robbie

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
The cast of the live-action "Barbie" movie, with Margot Robbie in the titular role, has included veteran comedian Will Ferrell...
Movies
fbtw
'Captain Marvel' star Brie Larson joins cast of 'Fast and Furious 10'
4 days ago

'Captain Marvel' star Brie Larson joins cast of 'Fast and Furious 10'

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
The "Fast and Furious" franchise is only about to get more marvelous with the inclusion of Oscar-winner Brie Larson in its...
Movies
fbtw
'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' review: The magic is still hanging on
8 days ago

'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' review: The magic is still hanging on

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Following the events of "The Crimes of Grindelwald," Jude Law's Albus Dumbledore assembles a team led by 'magizoologist' Newt...
Movies
fbtw
'Morbius' review: Jared Leto sucks as a vampire
9 days ago

'Morbius' review: Jared Leto sucks as a vampire

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
After suffering numerous delays mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, "Morbius" starring Jared Leto as the titular character...
Movies
fbtw
Why Jared Leto accepted 'Morbius'
April 1, 2022 - 5:00pm

Why Jared Leto accepted 'Morbius'

By Jan Milo Severo | April 1, 2022 - 5:00pm
Hollywood actor Jared Leto revealed that he accepted the “Morbius” movie because he was attracted to the concept...
Movies
fbtw
Review: More action, adventure, Jim Carrey in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2'
April 1, 2022 - 11:07am

Review: More action, adventure, Jim Carrey in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2'

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | April 1, 2022 - 11:07am
Ben Schwartz returns to voice the titular character from the SEGA games in "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" as Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with