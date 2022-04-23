^

Election season brings in the great divide in showbiz

!hola - MJ Marfori - The Philippine Star
April 23, 2022 | 12:00am
Election season brings in the great divide in showbiz
Ai-Ai delas Alas: Too blessed to be reacting to negativity.
To say that this election season is polarizing is an understatement. Just as toxic as the mudslinging that is happening in the political arena, the same is going on in the entertainment world.

Day in and out leading up to the May 9 elections, celebrities are voicing out their support for their candidates and there is nothing wrong with that. However, many are taking the political choices that differ from them on a personal level.

We see theater personality Audie Gemora comparing two great comediennes Pokwang and Ai-Ai delas Alas and pitting them against one another as to who is funnier for him.

In a tweet, Audie said, “I always thought Pokwang funnier, more intelligent than Ai2.” It was shortly posted after Ai-Ai publicly said that she is voting for the Uniteam tandem of Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte.

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla are forced to dodge political questions during the interview for their upcoming series 2 Good 2 Be True.

We caught up with Ai-Ai in an intimate press conference for her new show, Raising Mamay, on GMA 7, where she said that she was too blessed to be stressed to be reacting to such negativity.

“I wish him well, and sana maging marami rin siyang blessings para makita niya ang kagandahan ng bawat isa sa atin,” said she. “Ginawa tayo ni God in our own unique ways so in God’s eyes, iba-iba tayo. Pati nga fingerprints natin iba-iba tayo.”

Ai-Ai said that she hopes that the coming elections would be the last time that people would stop burning bridges just because of the season.

This columnist with Regine Velasquez and Sharon Cuneta, who doesn’t condone cancel culture.

“Isang araw lang naman ang eleksyon. Pagkatapos nito, magkakaibigan uli tayo at magkakamag-anak… Mas maganda rin na be careful sa mga sasabihin ninyo o bibitawang salita kasi kapag medyo nasaktan mo ‘yung kaibigan mo or nasaktan mo ‘yung kapamilya mo tungkol diyan sa mga pulitika na ‘yan, mahirap mo nang ibalik ‘yung dati,” she said.

Megastar Sharon Cuneta also shared her two cents, despite campaigning hard for husband, Vice Presidential aspirant Kiko Pangilinan and didn’t believe in burning bridges because of politics. “I have been doing this for so long. Let us now take things personally. Let them enjoy and support who they want to,” she said.

She said this after being embroiled in a difficult situation, where her husband is competing with Sharon’s real-life father figure Vicente “Tito Sen” Sotto for the second highest seat in the land.

“You know I cannot comment because one is my sun and the other is my moon. It will always remain dear to me but I am a wife of Kiko and I am expected to campaign for him,” shared she.

Sharon claimed that it has been decades since she was open to campaigning but this year, she said, is one of the most toxic ones to date. Good thing, that she does not condone the cancel culture.

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla’s hands are tied as they are forced to dodge political questions in an interview for their latest show, 2 Good 2 Be True, on Netflix on May 13 and May 16 over TV5 and the other ABS-CBN platforms.

Kathryn has been carefully mum, but Daniel has been spotted in a number of Kakampink events that goes against her mother Karla Estrada, who is openly expressing her support to the Uniteam. Despite this, there has been efforts on Karla’s side to respect the choices of her children.

