Filipino-American star Darren Criss welcomes first child

MANILA, Philippines — Emmy-winning Filipino-American actor Darren Criss and his wife Mia welcomed the birth of their first child, a baby girl.

The couple have named their daughter Bluesy Belle, born last April 11. Darren shared a photo on Instagram of the three of them some hours after Bluesy's birth.

"M & D made some sweet music... out now," Darren wrote in the caption, likening his daughter's birth to a newly-released album.

The comparison is a running joke by the two after they announced they were expecting last October 2021 by saying they've "been making music for years… But this time we made a BEAT," as they shared a video clip of their baby's heartbeat inside a recording studio.

Darren won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series for his role as Andrew Cunanan in "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story," and ended his acceptance speech by thanking Mia for "rolling down the windows and pumping out the music in his life."

Related: Darren Criss proud to be first Fil-Am Golden Globe awardee

The role also won Darren the Golden Globe in a similar category, this time also thanking his Cebuano mother Cerina as he called her "a firecracker Filipina woman from Cebu that dreamed of coming to [the US] and getting to be invited to cool parties like this." The morning after the win, his family celebrated with several Filipino treats.

Darren and Mia have been married since February 2019 after being in a relationship for around 10 years.

Darren's brother passed away earlier this year, and the "Glee" actor shared an emotional tribute for his beloved sibling.

RELATED: Fil-Am actor Darren Criss pays tribute to dead brother