Kourtney Kardashian opens up about fertility issues

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 13, 2022 | 2:16pm
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker after their "practice" wedding
Kourtney Kardashian via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and fiance Travis Barker have been open about their intentions to have a bigger family, though the former has been vocal about the challenges of having another baby.

"It’s a beautiful thing that we'd love to have happen. But the journey is a bit hard for any woman who went on it," Kourtney told Entertainment Tonight. At 42, Kourtney is already a mother of three, all from her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Travis, on the other hand, has two children of his own from his previous marriage with Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney and Travis' plans to have their own children will be explored in the new reality show "The Kardashians" on Hulu, featuring Kourtney's family of course, as the trailer footage sees the couple visiting a doctor for an appointment.

Her sister Khloe shares the process is "emotional," as she had undergone invitro fertilization (IVF) as well in the past, which was documented on the Kardashian family's previous show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

Kourtney has previously said IVF medication has "put her into menopause," causing her body to gain weight. She's given her thoughts on social media users commenting about her weight gain, "It’s so rude... when you have no idea what they’re going through."

Kourtney and Travis have been dating for over a year and got engaged in October 2021. After the 2022 Grammy Awards, the couple was spotted at a Las Vegas chapel in a wedding ceremony, though it was not official as they did not have official marriage certificates.

"The Kardashians" premieres on Hulu on April 14.

