'Stranger Things' Season 4 trailer finally drops

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 13, 2022 | 2:01pm
Image from Season 4 of "Stranger Things"
Netflix / Released

MANILA, Philippines — At long last, Netflix has finally released the highly-anticipated trailer for the fourth season of its hit series "Stranger Things," and it looks like a supernatural war of epic proportions awaits the Hawkins gang.

The fourth season takes place six months after Season 3's finale — which came out in 2019 — where Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Will (Noah Schnapp), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) leave Hawkins following the Battle of Starcourt in order to be safe from future threats, especially after Hopper's (David Harbour) apparent death.

However, it seems the Upside Down still has horrific surprises to unleash in the world, and the gang has to deal with these while also coping with a new concern: high school.

And yes, Hopper is still alive!

In true '80s fashion, the trailer is set to the 1983 song "Separate Ways" by Journey, intertwined with the deep, graveling voice from a mysterious entity. A ticking grandfather clock also appears several times throughout the trailer, signalling the inevitable war that approaches.

But will the cherished group of friends be able to reunite and prepare for this upcoming battle? Hope seems dark and bleak, like many moments in the trailer, especially Eleven claims she does not have her powers.

Also in the cast are Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke and Matthew Modine as Dr. Brenner, with a number of newcomers including Jamie Campbell Bower, Tom Wlaschiha, Rob Morgan, Amybeth McNulty and Robert Englund.

Season 4 of "Stranger Things" will be twice as long as previous seasons, thus will be split into two halves. The first volume will drop on May 27, while the second volume will come out on July 1. The planned fifth season is set to be series' final outing, Netflix has announced.

